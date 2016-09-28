9 best putters

“A good player who is a great putter is a match for any golfer,” said the golfer and designer Ben Sayers. “A great hitter who cannot putt,” he concluded, “is a match for no one.”

On Friday the world’s best golfers will gather at the Hazeltine National for the fiercest competition in their sport: the Ryder Cup. Twelve men from Europe and twelve from the USA will go head-to-head in a race to 14 and a half points.

The drives will be long and the chips will be accurate, but as Sayers said, it won’t be off the tee or fairway that the little gold trophy is won – but on the greens.

And just like the pros in Minnesota this weekend, amateur golfers up and down the land can make a real difference to their game with improved putting.

The putters on this list include both blades and mallets. Blades are the more traditional-looking, thin putters. They allow for more precision in terms of judging distance but can be slightly more unforgiving. Mallets, which have a similar sized face to blades, have a much larger back and are heavier. Mallets are more forgiving, but don’t offer as much feel.

1. TaylorMade OS CB Monte Carlo: £169, Affordable Golf

One of the heavier putters on the list, this dark silver mallet from TaylorMade allows for a very consistent swing. With a larger head size than the traditional putter and raised red sight lines on the back, the Monte Carlo offers plenty of power on longer putts and accuracy on the shorter to mid-range ones. A beautifully consistent putter.

2. Odyssey White Hot RX7: from £109, Golf Online

With its white and azure colour scheme and sharp, Catamaran-inspired wingback shape, the RX7 would probably look more at home in the marinas of the south of France than on the golf course. While it provides the steady set-up of a mallet, it does lack in the power department on longer putts. This is a putter for those who prefer the lighter weight of a blade but are looking for something with a bit more of a steady, consistent swing.

3. Odyssey Toe Up 1: £154.99, Click Golf

A pentagonal (rather than a round) SuperStroke grip and a heavy head make this blade feel much more substantial at set-up than the two other Odysseys on this list. Offering a more consistent stroke and power without the need for a huge backswing, the Toe Up 1 is one of the more forgiving putters. Not particularly flashy in style, but it more than makes up for that in performance.

4. TaylorMade OS CB Daytona 12: £169, Jam Golf

With a notably oversized head, the Daytona can feel a bit cumbersome at first pick up. While the larger face makes it look like a forgiving putter, the small sweet spot is hard to find, so this probably isn’t one for a high handicapper – when you do find the middle, however, it makes for a very smooth putt indeed. The large head and raised sight lines on the back of this club would probably suit a golfer who’s thinking about switching to a mallet but can’t quite find it in their heart to ditch the blades.

5. Ping Cadence TR B65: £119, American Golf

The balanced weight of the Ketsch gives a smooth swing offering consistency, particularly on shorter putts, while its black and white colour scheme gives the club a smart, yet un-showy style. Ping’s Cadence TR putters come with the option of different weight inserts to accommodate each golfer’s swing – the traditional weights are designed for mid-to-fast tempos while the heavier ones are better for slower swings. Something worth thinking about when purchasing.

6. Ping Cadence TR Anser 2: £129.99, American Golf

While the Anser 2 offers a solid connection with the ball, its lighter weight means slightly less consistency of swing compared to the heavier B65 and therefore less accuracy. This is the most traditional looking putter of all those in this list and is certainly a good option for someone who prefers blades over the bulkier mallets.

7. Ping Karsten TR Anser 5: £119, American Golf

While the head shape on the Karsten TR Anser 5 is as traditional as the Anser 2, the rose gold finish makes it by far the most eye-catching putter on this list. Its ribbed face offers a smooth strike on the ball and while there are few other stand-out design features this club is definitely a solid choice at the cheaper end of the market.

8. Wilson Staff Infinite Lincoln Park: £69, Affordable Golf

The Lincoln Park is one of the lighter feeling putters on the list. While there’s nothing particularly stylish about the mid-mallet putter, it is inexpensive compared to others and, in addition to the stable stroke it offers, is ideal for beginner golfers.

9. Scotty Cameron (Titleist) Futura X7: £279.99, American Golf

The wingback design on the X7 allows for a very stable set-up and its heavier head makes it a more powerful putter than the similarly shaped Odyssey RX7. Boasting “vibration dampening material”, an “aluminium face-sole” and “a stainless steel perimeter”, there’s clearly a lot of technology in this Scotty Cameron. While all that comes at a price, it’s worth it for the large, forgiving sweet spot and very consistent swing.

Verdict

Of the blades, the Odyssey Toe Up 1 is the stand out performer, offering more power and consistency than its competitors, while at the top end of the market the Scotty Cameron Futura X7 is the all-the-bells-and-whistles choice. But it is the TaylorMade Monte Carlo which is our Best Buy here. While slightly more expensive than some of the other putters on the market, when it comes to the most important club in the bag it’s worth paying a little extra for a putter that makes golf feel easier.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing