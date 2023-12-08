Benjamin Zephaniah news: Tributes pour in for Talking Turkeys poet and Peaky Blinders star
‘Talking Turkeys’ writer and activist was diagnosed with a brain tumour eight weeks ago
Benjamin Zephaniah dies after being diagnosed with brain tumor
The literary world is in mourning for the poet and author Benjamin Zephaniah, who has died age 65.
The Birmingham-born dub poet, best known for collections such as Talking Turkeys, died on Thursday (7 December). He had been diagnosed with a brain tumour eight weeks ago, his family shared.
“It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of our beloved Husband, Son, and Brother in the early hours of this morning,” a statement posted on his social media channels read.
“Benjamin’s wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed. We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news. Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much.”
One of Britain’s most prolific and outspoken literary voices, Zephaniah dealt with themes of racism, poverty, and social injustice in his work.
Joan Armatrading says she is “in shock” over the death of Benjamin Zephaniah.
“What a thoughtful, kind and caring man he was. The world has lost a poet, an intellectual and a cultural revolutionary. I have lost a great friend. RIP Benjamin.”
Nitin Sawhney has paid tribute to Benjamin Zephaniah by sharing a video of the poer supporting Natty five years ago.
Remembering when Loyle Carner met his hero, Benjamin Zephaniah
As tributes continue to pour in for the pioneering British poet, a touching interview between Zephaniah and UK rapper Loyle Carner has resurfaced.
In 2017, The Independent introduced Zephaniah to one of his biggest fans, with Carner revealing that the dub poet’s politically inspired work influenced him as a teenager.
Read more about their meeting below:
Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy shares tribute to ‘truly gifted’ co-star Benjamin Zephaniah
The pair appeared together in the BBC period crime drama, with Murphy playing protagonist Tommy Shelby and Zephaniah as Jeremiah “Jimmy” Jesus, a Jamaican-born street preacher and friend of Shelby’s.
Read more
Cillian Murphy remembers ‘proud Brummie and Peaky Blinder’ Benjamin Zephaniah
Murphy paid tribute to the late poet as ‘a truly gifted and beautiful human being’
Comedian Joe Lycett has paid tribute to Benjamin Zephaniah.
He wrote on X/Twitter: “I feel sad today. Benjamin Zephaniah’s work was accessible yet eloquent, powerful and often really funny. The city of Birmingham adored him. What a loss.”
Musician Billy Bragg has tweeted: “Very sorry to hear this news. Benjamin Zephaniah was our radical poet laureate. Rest in power, my friend.”
Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy shares tribute to ‘truly gifted’ co-star Benjamin Zephaniah: ‘A beautiful human being’
Cillian Murphy has shared an emotional tribute to his Peaky Blinders co-star Zephaniah, remembering him as “a truly gifted and beautiful human being”.
“Benjamin was a truly gifted and beautiful human being – a generational poet, writer, musician and activist,” he told Press Association. “A proud Brummie and a Peaky Blinder. I’m so saddened by this news. RIP.”
Zephaniah played the role of Jeremiah “Jimmy” Jesus on the BBC historical drama from 2013 to 2022.
Helen Brown interviewed Zephaniah on many occassions before his death.
Here, she speaks about what made him so special, both to herself and her autistic son on whom his poetry had such a profound effect.
I met Benjamin Zephaniah many times – he was as open and kind-hearted as his poetry
Helen Brown interviewed the poet and writer on many occasions before his death. Here, she speaks about what made him so special, both to herself and her autistic son on whom his poetry had such a profound effect
