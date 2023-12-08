✕ Close Benjamin Zephaniah dies after being diagnosed with brain tumor

The literary world is in mourning for the poet and author Benjamin Zephaniah, who has died age 65.

The Birmingham-born dub poet, best known for collections such as Talking Turkeys, died on Thursday (7 December). He had been diagnosed with a brain tumour eight weeks ago, his family shared.

“It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of our beloved Husband, Son, and Brother in the early hours of this morning,” a statement posted on his social media channels read.

“Benjamin’s wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed. We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news. Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much.”

One of Britain’s most prolific and outspoken literary voices, Zephaniah dealt with themes of racism, poverty, and social injustice in his work.