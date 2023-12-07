Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pioneering British writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah has died, aged 65, after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of our beloved Husband,. Son, and Brother in the early hours of this morning (7 December),” a statement posted on his social media channels read. “Benjamin was diagnosed with a brain tumour eight weeks ago.

“Benjamin’s wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed. We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news,” the statement continued. “Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much.

“Through an amazing career, including a huge body of poems, literature, music, television, radion, Benjamin leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy.”

One of Britain’s most prolific literary voices, Zephaniah was credited with creating “dub poetry”, with the words recited over the beats of reggae music. An outspoken political activist, his work dealt with themes of racism, poverty, and social injustice.

Born in Birmingham on 15 April 1958, Zephaniah was the son of a Barbadian postman and Jamaican nurse. Diagnosed with dyslexia at an early age, he left an approved school unable to read or write at the age of 13.

During his childhood, he was given a typewriter that, Zephaniah previously revealed, inspired him to become a writer. The manual typewriter is currently on display at the Birmingham Museums Trust.

Zephaniah’s first book Pen Rythms was published in 1980, as he embarked on a mission to resuscitate the reputation of poetry within academia, pledging to “take [it] everywhere”. His influences included the music and poetry of Jamaica as well as what he called “street politics”.

In his 2001 bookToo Black Too Strong, Zephaniah detailed the struggles of Black Britain with incredible force and insight. He followed that up with the release of We Are Britain! in 2002, a collection of poems celebrating the country’s unique cultural diversity.

Zephaniah was also the author of Talking Turkeys, his popular children’s poetry book, which was reprinted six weeks after its release in 1994.

One of The Times‘ 50 greatest postwar writers, Zephaniah famously turned down an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for his services to literature in 2003, stating that he was “proudly anti-empire”.

“Me? I thought, OBE me? Up yours, I thought. I get angry when I hear that word ‘empire’; it reminds me of slavery, it reminds of thousands of years of brutality, it reminds me of how my foremothers were raped and my forefathers brutalised,” he told The Guardian.

He was appointed poet-in-residence at Keats House in London in 2011, with Zephaniah explaining he accepted the position because John Keats “has always been one of my favourite poets”.

His activism was spread across several causes, including animal rights and anti-racism. A vegan since the age of 13, he was an honorary patron of The Vegan Society.

This is a breaking news story – more information to follow...