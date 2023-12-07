It was 2013 when poet Benjamin Zephaniah made his big break, starring in the hit BBC drama Peaky Blinders.

The author played the role of preacher Jeremiah “Jimmy” Jesus in the popular period crime drama. He appeared in a total of 14 episodes across six series.

Mr Zephaniah died at the age of 65, after a brain tumour diagnosis, his family said in a statement released on Thursday (7 December).

Here we take a look at some of his finest moments from Peaky Blinders.