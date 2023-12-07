Tributes pour in for Benjamin Zephaniah as poet and Peaky Blinders star dies aged 65 – live
‘Talking Turkeys’ writer and activist was diagnosed with a brain tumour eight weeks ago
The literary world is in mourning for the poet and author Benjamin Zephaniah, who has died age 65.
The Birmingham-born dub poet, best known for collections such as Talking Turkeys, died on Thursday (7 December). He had been diagnosed with a brain tumour eight weeks ago, his family shared.
“It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of our beloved Husband, Son, and Brother in the early hours of this morning,” a statement posted on his social media channels read.
“Benjamin’s wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed. We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news. Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much.”
One of Britain’s most prolific and outspoken literary voices, Zephaniah dealt with themes of racism, poverty, and social injustice in his work.
Writer Derek Owusu has shared his own memories of Zephaniah on social media.
“Benjamin expressed a calmness to the idea death and said that perhaps it’s just his time,” he said. “When discussing not being here anymore, he said, in jest, the only thing he worries about is not being here to see Aston Villa win the Premiership. I will miss him.”
Aston Villa, the football team of which Zephaniah was a life-long fan, has shared a number of tributes on social media.
“Everyone at Aston Villa is deeply saddened by news of the passing of legendary writer and poet, Benjamin Zephaniah,” they wrote on Twitter/X.
“Named as one of Britain’s top 50 post-war writers in 2008, Benjamin was a lifelong Aston Villa fan and had served as an ambassador for the @AVFCFoundation. The thoughts and condolences of all at the club are with his family and friends at this time.”
“Such sad news about the great Benjamin Zephaniah,” wrote author and How to Fail podcast host Elizabeth Day.
“Author of the first poetry collection I ever owned. A magnificent presence in literature and in life.”
Musician Billy Bragg has tweeted: “Very sorry to hear this news. Benjamin Zephaniah was our radical poet laureate. Rest in power, my friend.”
Author Nels Abbey wrote: “Our learned and beloved elder, Benjamin Zephaniah is now an ancestor.
“To call this crushing news is a massive understatement. He was far too young, far too brilliant and still had so much to offer. A loss we’ll never recover from. RIP Professor Zephaniah.”
Radio presenter and DJ Trevor Nelson has honoured Zephaniah as a “unique talent”.
“So sad to hear about the passing of Benjamin Zephaniah,” he wrote. “Too young, too soon, he had a lot more to give. He was a unique talent. RIP.”
Charlene White, ITV News presenter and Loose Women star, has paid tribute on social media.
Michael Rosen ‘devastated’ by Zephaniah death
Author Michael Rosen is among the first literary figures to pay tribute to Zephaniah.
“The tragic terrible news has come to me that Benjamin Zephaniah’s family have announced that Benjamin has died,” he wrote on Twitter/X.
“I’m devastated. I admired him, respected him, learnt from him, loved him. Love and condolences to the family and to all who loved him too.”
Rosen has encouraged his followers to send their fondest memories of Zephaniah.
Benjamin Zephaniah, writer and poet known for his work on race and racism, dies aged 65
Pioneering British writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah has died aged 65, eight weeks after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.
In a statement shared on social media on Thursday (7 December), his family shared: “It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of our beloved Husband, Son, and Brother in the early hours of this morning. Benjamin was diagnosed with a brain tumour eight weeks ago.
“Benjamin’s wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed. We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news. Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much.”
Read more below:
Pioneering British writer Benjamin Zephaniah dies, aged 65
Zephaniah was diagnosed with a brain tumor eight weeks ago
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies