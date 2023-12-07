Benjamin Zephaniah reveals why he turned OBE down in resurfaced interview

Poet and author Benjamin Zephaniah reveals why he turned down an OBE from the late Queen in a resurfaced interview.

The Peaky Blinders star appeared on The Big Narstie Show back in March 2020 and revealed why he turned down the prestigious honour from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

His response received a big round of applause from the studio audience.

Mr Zephaniah died after a brain tumour diagnosis, his family said in a statement released on Thursday (7 December).

He was 65.