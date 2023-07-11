Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The cover image of Britney Spears’s forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, has been unveiled, along with its slated release date later this year.

The “Toxic” singer, 41, first confirmed in April 2022 that she was writing a memoir covering her conservatorship battle with her father.

In a since-deleted Instagram post made at the time, Spears said that the book will allow her to talk about things she has “never been able to express openly”.

On Tuesday (11 July), People shared an image of the front cover and exclusively announced that the popstar’s highly anticipated memoir will hit bookstores on 24 October, following a bidding war between multiple publishing houses.

The book was ultimately acquired by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books’ Senior Vice President and Publisher, told the publication.

“I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact – and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

The memoir promises to reveal “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history”, a press release states. It also “illuminates the enduring power of music and love – and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms”.

Britney Spears (Getty Images)

Spears was placed under a court-mandated conservatorship, which was controlled by her father Jamie Spears, in 2008. It was eventually terminated in November 2021 after 13 years.

During her 2021 testimony, the “Circus” singer told the court: “I just want my life back.”

Following the end of the legal guardianship, reports emerged of a rift between Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn.

In January, Jamie Lynn spoke out about the end of the conservatorship, noting that while she took “no steps to be a part of it,” she had “always been [her] sister’s biggest supporter, so when [Britney] needed help, [she] set up ways to do so”.

“I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family,” Jamie Lynn said during an interview with Juju Chang on Good Morning America. At the time, the Zoey 101 star was also promoting her memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

The actor also reflected on her childhood, with claims that Britney once locked the two of them in a room with a knife because “she didn’t feel safe”.

Britney later responded to these claims, accusing Jamie Lynn of trying to sell her memoir at her sister’s “expense”.

The Woman in Me will be released on 24 October.