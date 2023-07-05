S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt to release ‘shocking’ first memoir

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt is releasing her first memoir this autumn.

The singer was a member of the “Don’t Stop Movin’” pop group from 1999 to 2003, briefly reuniting with them in 2014. She has also acted in a number of British TV shows, including Death in Paradise, Casualty, and the sci-fi children’s series Primeval.

In February, it was announced that S Club 7 would be reuniting once more to mark their 25th anniversary. However, following the death of member Paul Cattermole, whom Spearritt used to date, she decided not to take part.

On Wednesday (5 July), it was announced that the 42-year-old will tell her story in Face The Music, her autobiography.

Released by Renegade Books on 5 October, it will focus on Spearritt’s life and career, from finding fame as a teenager to her transition into an acting career.

In a statement, the former EastEnders star said: “I’m thrilled to be working with Renegade Books to tell my life story for the very first time [and] get the opportunity to discuss getting to grips with the fickle, often cut-throat nature of the media and entertainment industry.

Spearritt, pictured in 2004, was 17 when she joined the band (Getty Images)

“There will be stories that will shock people as I lift the lid on the pressures of growing up in the public eye, being in S Club 7, battling chronic illness, having kids, love, loss and other personal struggles I’ve overcome.”

She continued: “I’m looking forward to releasing this book with such a great team behind it and can’t wait for you all to read it. I have certainly enjoyed the cathartic process of ‘bringing it all back’.”

Spearritt was just 17 when she joined S Club 7. The band – formed of Spearritt, Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara and Rachel Stevens – rose to fame on the CBBC show Miami 7.

They went on to have four chart-topping singles in the UK and won three Brit Awards, before splitting in 2003.

Spearritt (front left) with S Club 7 in 2001 (Getty Images)

In February, the “Reach” group announced that they were reuniting for their 25th anniversary with a national tour.

However, Cattermole died suddenly in April aged 47. The singer was found in his Dorset home on 6 April, and was pronounced dead shortly after.

In May, it was announced that Cattermole had died of natural causes.

One week before, Spearitt, who once dated Cattermole, shared that she was dropping out of the reunion tour.

The group’s five remaining members revealed that they were renaming the band S Club for the forthcoming tour, which will be called the Good Times tour in honour of their late bandmate. Cattermole had performed lead vocals on the band’s 2001 hit of the same name.