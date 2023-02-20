JK Rowling – latest: Harry Potter author to speak out on trans stance in new podcast
Interviewer Megan Phelps-Roger says podcast was ‘never intended to vindicate’ author over her remarks about the transgender community
JK Rowling will give a rare interview in which she addresses her controversial remarks on transgender rights.
In a forthcoming seven-episode podcast titled The Witch Trials of JK Rowling, the Harry Potter author sits down with US writer Megan Phelps-Roper at her home in Edinburgh.
Phelps-Roper is the granddaughter of Fred Phelps – pastor of the notorious Westboro Baptist Church. After leaving the church in 2012, Phelps-Roper became a prominent critic of its philosophy and practices.
Podcast host Free Press describes The Witch Trials of JK Rowling as an “audio documentary that examines some of the most contentious conflicts of our time through the life and career of the world’s most successful author”.
“I never set out to upset anyone. However, I was not uncomfortable with getting off my pedestal,” Rowling says in the trailer.
“What has interested me in recent years, particularly on social media [is when fans say], ‘You’ve ruined your legacy. Oh, you could have been beloved forever, but you chose to say this.’ And I think: ‘You could not have misunderstood me more profoundly.’”
