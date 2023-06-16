Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea Handler has poked fun at older stars who have been having kids with younger women.

In a new video posted to Twitter, the 48-year-old comedian said that “there’s a new epidemic sweeping [America], and no, it’s not another virus.”

The Hop star continued by stating that the new epidemic involves “horny old men who won’t stop spreading their seed”.

In the clip, Handler showed photographs of four Hollywood celebrities – Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, Al Pacino, and Elon Musk – and called them out for having too many children.

“Don’t even get me started on these four horny old men, who have never met a broken condom they didn’t like,” Handler said. “They cannot stop procreating. Between the four of those guys, they have 32 children.”

The comedian then highlighted the news of how De Niro became a father to his seventh child at the age of 79.

She continued her monologue by roasting Musk, arguing that although he “clearly isn’t as old as [92-year-old] Ruper Murdoch or De Niro. He’s not in his 80s, but because of his personality, he may as well be”.

Musk shares two children with his ex Grimes, who gave birth to their son X Æ A-Xii in May 2020 and welcomed a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, via surrogate in December 2021. Musk was 48 years old when his first child was born.

Al Pacino on the other hand, welcomed his first child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah at the age of 83 this year.

After joking about the stars, Handler offered a solution to the problem.

“How do we protect the women of the world from horny old men?” she said. “Don’t worry, I have a plan to stop this madness.

“I’m offering to put myself up for auction for any available octogenarians. You can find me on eBay or DoorDash, and for 20 per cent off, you can use the code ‘sugart*ts.’”

The comedian concluded her video message by suggesting that all of the “old men” should put themselves up for auction. “After all, their are antiques,” said Handler.