Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Janey Godley has shared a positive cancer update as she continues on her Not Dead Yet tour.

The Scottish comedian, who is best known for her comedy parody videos, is currently embarking on her live stand-up tour just months after her ovarian cancer returned.

In a recent post, Godley announced that, despite undergoing weekly chemotherapy, her “haemoglobin is back up and holding its own”.

The news delighted her followers, with Davina McCall commenting: “Fantastic news. Can’t wait to see u next week.”

“Well done!” wrote Jenni Murray, while presenter Julia Bradbury added: “Whoop!”

Recommended

Godley was first diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer in November 2021, undergoing a full hysterectomy to treat it in early 2022. She was declared cancer-free in June, prompting her to announce the news of her 2023 tour.

But, in December, Godley said that she would be resuming chemotherapy after the cancer returned.

“My recent scan and my blood tests showed that my cancer marker went up, and there’s still a bit of disease in my abdomen,” she said in a clip shared on Twitter.

“So, I want you all to know that I’ll be going through some more chemotherapy.”

Nonetheless, the comedian said that she was “determined to get back on stage”, and that the tour would be going ahead.

“I’m looking forward to the tour, I think it’s fair and honest to say it might be the last time you see me live on stage,” she said.

“I’m hoping it’s not, but I think it’s a fair estimation.”

Godley is playing across Scotland in February and March, with the tour concluding with three nights at the Leicester Square Theatre from 16 to 18 March.