Jerry Seinfeld says pro-Palestinian protests against him are ‘so dumb’

Jerry Seinfeld says that his comedy shows becoming the target of pro-Palestinian protests is “so dumb”, adding that demonstrators should “correct their aim.”

The stand-up comedian and sitcom star, 70, was heckled by a protester at a recent gig and also saw dozens of students walk out of his commencement speech at Duke University earlier this month.

Speaking to host Bari Weiss on her podcast Honestly, Seinfeld said: “I love that these young people, they’re trying to get engaged with politics. We have to just correct their aim a little bit. They don’t seem to understand that, as comedians, we really don’t control anything.”

Seinfeld has been vocal in his support for Israel in the aftermath of the 7 October terror attacks, where Hamas militants killed 1,200 Israelis and took another 250 hostage.

In December Seinfeld traveled to a kibbutz in Tel Aviv to meet with family members of hostages taken by Hamas, a trip he described emotionally to Weiss as the “most powerful experience” of his life. He has also signed an open letter in support of Israel.

Asked about how he deals with facing protests personally, Seinfeld replied: “It’s so silly. It’s like, they want to express this sincere, intense rage. But again, a little off target.”

Jerry Seinfeld in Los Angeles, April 2024 ( Getty Images )

“So that’s, to me, comedic,” he said.

He added that he believes political parties on either side of the ideological spectrum use similar tactics to each other. “They’re mobs believing their own crap, right?” said Seinfeld. “That’s what a political party is: We’re gonna make up a bunch of nonsense and we’ll all agree to it. Let’s print up some bumper stickers and get out there kids — that’s politics.”

He continued: “We’re tribal animals. We’re social creatures. We look for agreement and consensus. We’re driven by agreement and consensus and mob rule — it gives us comfort, gives us certainty. It’s all BS.”

On 18 May, a vocal pro-Palestinian protestor was thrown out of Seinfeld’s comedy gig in Norfolk, New Jersey.

In video footage, at least one protester stands up at the show and shouts towards the stage as the comedian delivers his set.

Other attendees are then seen surrounding and confronting the protester before he is escorted out.

The crowd can be heard cheering and chanting: “Jerry!”

Since the 7 October attacks and the launch of Israel’s war on Gaza, at least 35,000 Palestinian people are believed to have been killed.

The United Nations and other international agencies have accused Israel of creating man-made famine conditions in Gaza — something that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denies.