Micky Flanagan fans have shared their frustration after presale tickets for the comic’s new tour “sold out in minutes”.

The stand-up comedian is heading back on the road this spring, with dates from March to May as part of his If Ever We Needed It… arena tour.

On Wednesday (22 February) morning, presale tickets were released for the string of dates, which concludes with three consecutive nights at The O2.

Some complained that the Ticketmaster presale link in the email wasn’t working, while others claimed that they joined within seconds, yet still found tickets were sold out.

“Only 1,800 people in front of me but apparently I can’t get tickets, tried getting three, two and one tickets,” one social media user tweeted at Ticketmaster, showing the ticket selling website reading: “We couldn’t find the tickets you searched for.”

“Anyone able to get tickets for Micky Flanagan from @Ticketmaster?” one fan tweeted. “Was on as soon as presale went available but no tickets available at Bournemouth? So so stupid no way has every ticket sold out within the first 5 minutes of all presale.”

“Can’t believe how many people are in the queue for Micky Flanagan tickets. Got no chance!” one fan wrote.

“Tickets all gone for my venue within four minutes,” another Twitter user complained.

One fan tweeted: “@TicketmasterUK you need sort out your website. I got through to pick my tickets for Micky Flanagan tour in Glasgow and then it just kept buffering for over an hour, then it kicked me off. Absolute shocking experience.”

General tickets will go on sale on Saturday 25 February at 10am.

The Independent has contacted Ticketmaster for comment.

In recent months, Ticketmaster has faced high levels of scrutiny as fans have struggled to purchase tickets for their favourite shows.

When highly demanded tickets for the UK dates of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour were announced in February, many compared the experience to The Hunger Games.