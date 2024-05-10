Eurovision 2024 final running order and which countries are competing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Twenty-six countries will compete to win this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, after the second semi-final was held on Thursday 9 May.

Delegates from 10 countries including Austria, Israel, Estonia, Georgia, Switzerland and the Netherlands managed to qualify, joining the 10 who made it through in the first semi-final on Tuesday 7 May.

They will join the “big five” who are guaranteed a place in the final, including the UK’s Olly Alexander who will perform his song “Dizzy”.

Cork-born, London-based singer Bambie Thug, one of the favourites to win, will sing their electro-metal song “Doomsday Blue”. Ukraine’s duo Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil are considered strong competition with their moving anthem “Teresa & Maria”.

Elsewhere, current favourite Baby Lasagna will perform his outlandish “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” on behalf of Croatia, whle Finnish entrant Windows95Man will sing his outlandish tune “No Rules!”.

Switzerland’s delegate Nemo is another strong favourite with their operatic banger “The Code”.

Fans hoping for cheery pop tunes might be surprised to learn that the majority of songs this year will be performed in the minor key. Just two out of the 37 entrants are in a major key, the lowest since the contest began in 1956, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

Eurovision fans prepare to board a special party flight from Gatwick (David Parry/PA) ( PA Wire )

After Iceland’s Hera Bjork and Poland’s Luna failed to make it through to the grand final, this will be the first contest in Eurovision history where no songs are performed in a major key.

The running order for the Eurovision 2024 grand final is as follows:

1. Sweden | Marcus & Martinus – “Unforgettable”

2. Ukraine | alyona alyona & Jerry Heil – “Teresa & Maria”

3. Germany | ISAAK – “Always On The Run”

4. Luxembourg | TALI – “Fighter”

5. Netherlands | Joost Klein – “Europapa”

6. Israel | Eden Golan – “Hurricane”

7. Lithuania | Silvester Belt – “Luktelk”

8. Spain | Nebulossa – “ZORRA”

9. Estonia | 5MIINUST x Puuluup – “(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi”

10. Ireland | Bambie Thug – “Doomsday Blue”

Irish entrant Bambie Thug (EBU/Sarah Louise Bennett) ( PA Media )

11. Latvia | Dons – “Hollow”

12. Greece | Marina Satti – “ZARI”

13. United Kingdom | Olly Alexander – “Dizzy”

14. Norway | Gåte – “Ulveham”

15. Italy | Angelina Mango – “La Noia”

Angelina Mango will represent Italy at the Eurovision final ( Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images )

16. Serbia | TEYA DORA – “RAMONDA”

17. Finland | Windows95man – “No Rules!”

18. Portugal | iolanda – “Grito”

19. Armenia | LADANIVA – “Jako”

20. Cyprus | Silia Kapsis – “Liar”

21. Switzerland | Nemo – “The Code”

Switzerland’s Eurovision 2024 entry Nemo ( TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Ima )

22. Slovenia | Raiven – “Veronika”

23. Croatia | Baby Lasagna – “Rim Tim Tagi Dim”

24. Georgia | Nutsa Buzaladze – “Firefighter”

25. France | Slimane – “Mon Amour”

26. Austria | Kaleen – “We Will Rave”

Kaleen is representing Austria at Eurovision ( TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Ima )

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 grand final will take place on Saturday 11 May.

Hosting duties will be performed live from the Malmö Arena by Swedish-American actor Malin Åkerman and Eurovision veteran Petra Mede.

Also at the grand final, fans will get to watch a special performance from reigning Eurovision champion Loreen.

You’ll be able to follow all the latest news and updates via The Independent’s liveblog.