Who is Windows95Man, Finland’s bonkers Eurovision 2024 entry?

Musician and sought-after model Windows95Man is competing in the Eurovision 2024 final, and looks set to prove himself as one of the most entertaining performers of the night.

On the Eurovision website, he is described as “a sweet and pleasant individual, he is a bit of a shy nerd during the daytime, but when he puts on his uniform, the infamous defunct operating system T-shirt and denim hotpants combo, he transforms into a superman!”

Along with his friend Henri Piispanen, Windows95Man will perform “No Rules!”, a bombastic techno-infused song that sees him emerging from a denim-wrapped egg in the middle of the stage.

Clever staging and camera angles seems to suggest that Windows95Man is nude during the performance, but don’t fret, he’s fully covered.

Finland will perform 17th on the night, after Serbia’s TEYA DORA and before performances by Portugal, Armenia, Cyprus and Switzerland. The final is being held at the Malmo Arena in Sweden, who are hosting following their 2023 win with Loreen’s “Tattoo”.

Windows95Man is facing stiff competion, including from favourites Croatia (Baby Lasagna), Ireland (Bambie Thug) and Italy (Angelina Mango).

Read our Q&A with Windows95Man and Henri and get to know them ahead of the contest:

Tell us about your song “No Rules”

Because this is my first song ever, we had three minutes to tell people about my art, so this is really a song for Eurovision. It’s a dream, I never thought we would make it through to the final, so this is amazing.

How are you feeling about representing Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest?

We’re motivated! I’ve been inspired by past contestants which have been really brave. We just want to have fun, to let go.

Henri: They’re different stories, and I think in any Finnish person, inside lives this craziness, and if you just open it up... we’re quite shy people, but inside lives this crazy beast.

Are there any other contestants you love this year?

It’s been such a rollercoaster of emotions and there are so many, we think it’s really fresh this year, and everyone just keeps getting better after each show. Olly Alexander, Bambie, and Alyona and Jerry were amazing, we had goosebumps all over. Eurovision is all about the show, and to see the performances... it’s very special.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final takes place on Saturday 11 May and will be broadcast from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

You can follow live updates, news and video via The Independent’s liveblog.