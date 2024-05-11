Abba send fans into a frenzy over TikTok ahead of Eurovision 2024 final

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Abba fans have been sent into a frenzy after the group shared a cheeky video to their official TikTok account, hinting at a potential appearance at the Eurovision final on Saturday (11 May).

The five-second clip, posted on Wednesday (8 May), uses audio from a teaser for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as Kim Kardashian announces: “OK guys, we’re back... did you miss us?”

Archive footage shows the Swedish supergroup, featuring Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, peeking out from behind some foliage.

The clip had already been viewed over a million times at the time of writing.

The pop legends are a perennial favourite with Eurovision fans, having won the annual song contest back in 1974 with their performance of “Waterloo”.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of that triumph, and given the song contest is being hosted by their native Sweden, there is widespread speculation that there will be some kind of Abba-related moment.

BBC Eurovision host Graham Norton responded to the rumours of an Abba appearance during an interview with Good Morning Britain on Friday (10 May), as he promised that viewers will see “the Eurovision they know and love” when they tune in on Saturday night.

The Irish presenter, 61, will host coverage of the event live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while Scott Mills and Rylan Clark will lead commentary on BBC Radio 2.

“I don’t know!” he responded. “I will know this afternoon, we’re rehearsing the grand final, but they’ve mentioned Abba a few times... they have to do something don’t they? It’s 50 years, and you just think... come on, Abba!”

Norton took time to champion the UK’s contestant Olly Alexander, who is hoping to impress the public and judges with his song “Dizzy”.

He also praised Ireland’s entry Bambie Thug, who is widely considered one of the favourites at this year’s contest and is the first Irish finalist since 2018.

Irish entrant Bambie Thug (EBU/Sarah Louise Bennett) ( PA Media )

“It's like they've won already,” Norton said of the singer, who uses they/them pronouns. “So they got through and it's the first time in ages, and actually they're tipped to do very well. You know, probably top 10 I imagine.”

Sweden is being represented this year by Norwegian twins Marcus & Martinus, who have the daunting task of performing first in the Eurovision final. You can find the full running order of performances here.

The grand final will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm on Saturday. Follow the latest updates live via The Independent’s live blog.