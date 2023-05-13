How to watch Eurovision 2023 in the US

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eurovision may be a predominantly European affair (plus a dash Australian) but the TV event attracts viewers from across the world.

On Saturday (13 May) night, 26 countries will compete in Liverpool to take home the coveted glass microphone trophy.

You can find the confirmed line-up and running order for tonight’s proceedings here.

While UK viewers will be able to tune into Eurovision on BBC One, music fans based in the US will have to use other avenues.

As was the case last year, US channel Peacock will host the grand final on Saturday (13 May) from 3pm EST.

Olympic figure skater and longtime Eurovision fan Johnny Weir will return as the host for the US livestream.

Peacock also hosted the streams for the two semi-final events that occured earlier this week.

(PA)

Taking place on Tuesday (9 May) and Thursday (11 May), the semi-finals decided which 20 countries would be joining last year’s winner, Ukraine, and the Big Five – Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK – in the grand final.

The so-called Big Five automatically qualify for the grand final due to the financial contributions they make to the annual competition.

Representing the UK this year is singer-songwriter Mae Muller. You can check out our interview with the pop sensation here.

According to bookies, however, Muller is unlikely to take home Eurovision gold this year, with Sweden’s returning champion Loreen currently ranking as the favourite.

You can find the full list of favourites and betting odds here.