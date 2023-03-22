Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jennifer Aniston has apologised for “calling out” Adam Sandler during a live TV interview.

The actor was promoting their new comedy film Murder Mystery 2, when she was asked about her friendship with her co-star.

Aniston and Sandler, who both shot to fame in the 1990s, have been friends for many years, meeting when they were in their early twenties.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (21 March), Aniston was asked if she’s ever received advice from Sandler, to which she said he usually asks her “what are you doing?!” in response “to someone I’m dating”.

But Aniston says she “very much likes to take care of” Sandler as he often overlooks his own well-being in favour of making sure everyone around him is OK.

“He’s so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, but he doesn’t take care of himself,” she said, adding: “I’m sorry for calling you out on national television, but you have to know this.”

Aniston said she “makes him smoothies” and “gives him all sorts of Chinese herbs when he’s exhausted”.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in ‘Murder Mystery 2’ (Netflix)

The Friends star recently named her favourite Sandler film and, in another interview, swore during an appearance on ITV series This Morning, prompting co-presenter Holly Willoughby to apologise to viewers.

Murder Mystery 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from 31 March.