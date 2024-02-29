Adam Sandler admits to getting ‘a little jumpy’ around Taylor Swift

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Adam Sandler has revealed he still gets star-struck around Taylor Swift, admitting he is a little “jumpy” when he sees her.

The Grown Ups star talked about the celebrities he grew up idolising, and how newer stars don’t typically have the same effect on him.

However, the actor and comedian admitted there’s one 21st-century pop star that still leaves him in awe.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Sandler said: “You know what – Taylor Swift, because what she means to my kids, I get it a little jumpy.

“Just ’cause I don’t wanna blow it for my kids. So I’m a little like ‘Taylor, Taylor,’ like I talk a little too loud or something. I don’t stay as cool as I can.”

“Yeah, I can see that. Yeah, she’s, I mean, she’s this whole other level now,” presenter Conan O’Brien said in response.

The Happy Gilmore actor, who has two daughters, Sadie and Sunny, with his wife, Jackie Sandler, compared Swift’s popularity to the 1960s “Beatlemania.”

“People talk about The Beatles of it all and her. I mean, man, so many smash hits, There’s not a word my kids don’t know,” he said.

Adam Sandler and Taylor Swift (Getty)

The Hollywood star has previously been spotted at Swift’s concerts with his children during her record-breaking Eras tour, as well as going to The Eras Tour: The Movie premiere.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

In January, Sandler received the People’s Choice Icon Award, but made a hilarious mistake thinking he had won the award for “Sexiest Man Alive.”

The 50 First Dates actor said he mistakenly heard his agent tell him he was getting that accolade and not the icon one, and prepared a speech.

“My name is Adam Sandler and I am the sexiest man alive, can I get a hell yeah?” his pre-written statement read.

“To the People Magazine’s academy members of hotness and sexual attractiveness I would like to say thank you for recognising me as the man who made our entire country the horniest this year and was by far the most-talked-about person in the bedroom by couples or throuples during fantasy role plays and sloppy time.”

“Can I get another hell yeah?” he added. “I am trying to be gracious, People Magazine, but I have to admit three words keep popping into my head right now: ‘It’s about freaking time!’ For decades, Adam Sandler has been waiting patiently on the sexy bench.”

Adam Sandler with his wife Jackie and two daughters Sadie and Sunny (Getty Images for Netflix)

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark, according to Pollstar’s 2023 year-end charts.

Earlier this month, Swift became the first person in Grammy Awards history to win Album of the Year four times.

The US megastar secured the top gong of the night with her 10th studio album Midnights, having previously won for Fearless in 2009, again six years later for 1989, and most recently for Folklore in 2020.