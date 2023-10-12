Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Adam Sandler’s daughters were all too well after Taylor Swift personally greeted them at the premiere of her Eras Tour film in Los Angeles.

The night sparkled as fans flooded the cobblestone streets inside The Grove, awaiting the arrival of the Grammy winner and a list of other A-listers eager to see the highly anticipated film. On 11 October, Swift pulled up to her red-carpet affair in a strapless blue gown with structured floral adornments, a faux bob, and her signature red lip.

Not only did the “Anti-Hero” artist greet a screaming audience behind barriers, but she welcomed her guests as well. In an especially sweet interaction, Swift approached Adam Sandler, his wife Jackie, and their two daughters – Sunny, 14, Sadie, 17.

Footage from inside the theatre was published on X, formerly known as Twitter, exposing the poignant moment between Swift and the Sandler family. The video, which has now received well over 120,000 views on the platform, shows Swift moving through aisles of seats to get to where Sandler, Jackie, Sunny, and Sadie are all standing after she spots them in the crowd.

Stumbling over her dress, the “Enchanted” creator makes her way to all four of them, greeting each with a warm embrace. Swift then lingers, smiling and chatting with them.

Obsessed viewers flocked to the comments section, fawning over the heartfelt interaction. “0mg she’s a Queen,” one “Swiftie” wrote, while another said: “She’s the sweetest human.”

Other social media users pointed out how wonderful it was to see the Grown Ups lead accompany his two daughters as well.

“Adam is such a girl dad, I love it,” one commenter proclaimed.

Another noted: “I knew he was there for his daughters he’s such a girl dad I love him.”

It’s no surprise Sadie and Sunny were at the premiere, having been known Swift fans for a while. In 2019, the two sisters sang a cover the music icon’s “Lover” at a charity event. However, they put their own pin on the ballad to make it Hanukkah themed.

“We could leave the Hanukkah lights up ‘til January,” they sang. “This is our place, we make the rules.”

Among the Sandlers were several other notable attendees including Beyoncé, Simu Liu, Allison Hsu, Mariska Hargitay, Maren Morris and film director Sam Wrench.