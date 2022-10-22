Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Halyna Hutchins: Alec Baldwin commemorates anniversary of cinematographer’s death on Rust set

Cinematographer died in October 2021 on set of film ‘Rust’

Isobel Lewis
Saturday 22 October 2022 13:35
Comments
Alec Baldwin breaks silence over Halyna Hutchins shooting

Alec Baldwin has remembered cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the one-year anniversary of her death on the set of the film Rust.

The cinematographer died on 21 October 2021 after a prop gun the 30 Rock star was holding was discharged.

Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe, Arizona.

On Friday (21 October), one year after the incident took place, Baldwin shared a photo of Hutchins to Instagram.

“One year ago today…” he captioned the post.

Recommended

In the comment section, Baldwin’s followers shared their own posts of respect for Hutchins and her family.

“Stay strong my friend. Thinking about you and all those affected by this terrible accident,” actor Leslie Jordan wrote.

“I’m sorry for her, her family, her loved ones. I’m sorry for you and for the others in the production. This is tragic,” another commenter wrote.

The final police report into the incident is due for release soon and will follow an undisclosed settlement between Baldwin and Hutchins’ estate, which was announced earlier this month.

Lawyers representing the cinematographer’s husband Matthew and their son Andros had sued Baldwin and the film’s other producers for wrongful death in February.

Matthew will be the executive producer on the film when production restarts in January.

Baldwin reached a settlement with Hutchins’ family earlier this month

(AP)

As the settlement was announced, the Santa Fe District Attorney’s reiterated that it was “committed to pursuing justice for the victims, and getting answers for the community” and that the settlement would have “no impact” on the ongoing criminal investigation.

“As soon as the District Attorney receives the full report from the Santa Fe County Sheriff, she and her team of professional attorneys and investigators will thoroughly review all the evidence and make a thoughtful decision about whether to bring charges against those involved,” spokesperson Heather Brewer said.

“No one is above the law and every victim deserves justice.”

Additional reporting by Press Association

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in