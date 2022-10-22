Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alec Baldwin has remembered cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the one-year anniversary of her death on the set of the film Rust.

The cinematographer died on 21 October 2021 after a prop gun the 30 Rock star was holding was discharged.

Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe, Arizona.

On Friday (21 October), one year after the incident took place, Baldwin shared a photo of Hutchins to Instagram.

“One year ago today…” he captioned the post.

In the comment section, Baldwin’s followers shared their own posts of respect for Hutchins and her family.

“Stay strong my friend. Thinking about you and all those affected by this terrible accident,” actor Leslie Jordan wrote.

“I’m sorry for her, her family, her loved ones. I’m sorry for you and for the others in the production. This is tragic,” another commenter wrote.

The final police report into the incident is due for release soon and will follow an undisclosed settlement between Baldwin and Hutchins’ estate, which was announced earlier this month.

Lawyers representing the cinematographer’s husband Matthew and their son Andros had sued Baldwin and the film’s other producers for wrongful death in February.

Matthew will be the executive producer on the film when production restarts in January.

Baldwin reached a settlement with Hutchins’ family earlier this month (AP)

As the settlement was announced, the Santa Fe District Attorney’s reiterated that it was “committed to pursuing justice for the victims, and getting answers for the community” and that the settlement would have “no impact” on the ongoing criminal investigation.

“As soon as the District Attorney receives the full report from the Santa Fe County Sheriff, she and her team of professional attorneys and investigators will thoroughly review all the evidence and make a thoughtful decision about whether to bring charges against those involved,” spokesperson Heather Brewer said.

“No one is above the law and every victim deserves justice.”

Additional reporting by Press Association