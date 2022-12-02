Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Amber Heard files for new appeal after losing defamation trial to Johnny Depp

Heard’s team has asked for the jury’s verdict to be reversed, either with a dismissal of Depp’s claims or a new trial entirely

Peony Hirwani
Friday 02 December 2022 06:58

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Amber Heard’s lawyers have reportedly filed a new 68-page appeal against Johnny Depp.

Earlier this year, Depp won his defamation case against his ex-wife, with a jury awarding him $15m (£12m) in damages.

The jury also awarded Heard $2m (£1.6m) for one part of her own counterclaim.

Depp sued Heard for $50m (£40m), claiming she defamed him in an op-ed forThe Washington Post wherein she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, however, he claimed that it implied that he is a domestic abuser – something that he says is “categorically and demonstrably false”.

Recommended

Depp alleged that the article, titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”, damaged his reputation and left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood.

Five months after the verdict came out, Heard’s team filed for a new appeal against Depp in a Virginia appeals court.

Per The New York Times, Heard’s lawyers submitted multiple claims arguing that the trial was held in the wrong state. They also objected to the judge’s decision to exclude certain pieces of evidence, including contemporaneous notes from therapists that they say document allegations of abuse.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Heard’s team has asked for the jury’s verdict to be reversed, either with a dismissal of Depp’s claims or a new trial entirely.

“The trial court improperly prevented the jury from considering several separate instances in which Heard reported Depp’s abuse to a medical professional,” the lawyers wrote.

Earlier this month, Depp also filed his appeal of the $2m verdict ruling in favour of Heard’s countersuit.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

The 59-year-old actor called the jury’s judgment “erroneous”. Attorneys for the Hollywood actor also said that Depp’s reputation had “been vindicated” by the jury.

“The jury’s emphatic favorable verdict on all three defamatory statements alleged in his complaint fully vindicated Mr Depp and restored his reputation,” the filing states.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in