Andrew Garfield has admitted that he found it “weirdly enjoyable” lying about his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

*Spoilers for No Way Home below*

The Amazing Spider-Man star had a surprise role in the Tom Holland film, along with fellow former Spider-Man Tobey Maguire.

While fans had long speculated that the pair would be returning for the movie, Garfield had categorically denied any involvement in the project.

Speaking to The Wrap, Garfield said of lying in interviews: “It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie. It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable.”

He then compared the experience to the party game Werewolf, in which players are tasked with killing their friends without their identities being revealed.

“It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun,” he said.

Garfield was asked about his speculated ‘Spider-Man’ return while promoting ‘Tick, Tick... Boom!' (Getty Images for Deadline)

“There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do.”

Garfield continued: “I placed myself in that position of, well, what would I want to know?... Would I want to be lied to?... Would I want to discover it when I went to the theatre?

“I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn’t in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theatre when my instinct was proven right. That’s what I would want.”

In another recent interview, Garfield revealed that he and Maguire snuck into a cinema to watch the film together on its opening night.

On Sunday (9 January), Garfield won a Golden Globe award for his portrayal of the musical theatre writer Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick… Boom!.