Andrew Schulz says that Jonah Hill and Lauren London’s kissing scene in You People was created entirely on CGI.

The film, which was released last month, follows the story of Hill’s Ezra and London’s Amira as they enter into a relationship.

The duo attempt to navigate a complicated world of societal expectations due to their racial differences.

The film also stars Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, Nia Long, and Schulz, who plays cousin Avi.

During one scene in the film, Ezra and Amira lean in for a kiss as flower petals fall from above.

Speaking of the moment, Schulz said: “I don’t even know if I should share this s***, but in the final scene, they don’t even kiss.”

“It’s CGI. Swear to God, son,” he said on his Brilliant Idiots podcast.

“I’m there, I’m watching the wedding, and I see them go in for the kiss and their faces stop like this far,” Schulz said, putting his hands apart to show the distance between Hill and London.

“And I’m like, ‘I wonder how they’re going to play that in the movie. Oh, they’re probably just going to cut right there,’” Schulz added. “But in the movie, you could see their faces come close, and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss.”

You People, which is one of Netflix’s top films at the time of writing, has been torn apart by critics.

In a two-star review for The Independent, film critic Clarisse Loughrey described the film as “culture-clash romcom wholeheartedly convinced it’s a satire”, and argued that it “wastes” the talents of Murphy and Louis-Dreyfus.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently holds a “rotten” rating of 45 per cent positive reviews, with an audience score of just 40 per cent.