Bafta nominations 2022 – live: Belfast and No Time to Die expected to dominate as shortlist unveiled
Follow along with live updates on the biggest snubs and surprises to hit this year’s ceremony
We are hours away from this year’s Bafta nominations, with nominees set to be announced later today.
The announcement will be aired live and presented by TV stars AJ Odudu and Tom Allen.
The broadcast will begin at 12.10pm and last approximately 20 minutes.
Stay tuned to this live-blog where we’ll be posting predictions, nominations, as well as the biggest surprises and snubs in real time.
The 2022 ceremony will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on 13 March. It will be broadcast live on BBC One. Timings are yet to be confirmed.
Bridesmaids star Rebel Wilson will be fronting this year’s event, while Odudu and Allen will be reporting from the red carpet.
In terms of nominations, it’s looking likely that Cary Joji Fukanaga’s No Time to Die will lead the pack. Daniel Craig’s swan song as 007 is expected to rake in nods for Best Film as well as in acting categories for Craig and his co-star Ana De Armas.
Both Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune (starring Timothée Chalamet) and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast (starring Jamie Dornan) are also expected to have big days.
The Baftas are known to throw in some surprises here and there, though. Nothing is a sure thing – keep up to date with the latest updates right here.
A lead contender for Outstanding British Film is Phillip Barantini’s Boiling Point, which stars Stephen Graham as a head chef at a Hackney restaurant. It’s an intense watch with a performance from Graham that balances the film’s tension on a knife’s edge. The entire 90 minutes was also shot in a single take.
We’ve got a long list of categories to get through this afternoon. Here’s all of them:
- Best Film
- Director
- Outstanding British Film
- Leading Actress
- Leading Actor
- Supporting Actress
- Supporting Actor
- EE Rising Star Award
- Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director, Or Producer
- Film Not in the English Language
- Documentary
- Animated Film
- Original Screenplay
- Adapted Screenplay
- Original Score
- Cinematogrophy
- Editing
- Production Design
- Make-Up and Hair
- Costume Design
- Sound
- Special Visual Effects
- Casting
- British Short Film
- British Short Animation
This year, the voting will look a little different. Bafta is implementing a process of long listing followed by two rounds of voting.
The move is being made in an effort to level the playing field for awards in the biggest categories.
The prolonged voting process will hopefully encourage members to consider a wider range of releases, including smaller independent films that may have been overlooked in previous years.
And we’re off! Stay tuned – we’ll be updating this live blog with the nominations as they’re announced in real time
