We are hours away from this year’s Bafta nominations, with nominees set to be announced later today.

The announcement will be aired live and presented by TV stars AJ Odudu and Tom Allen.

The broadcast will begin at 12.10pm and last approximately 20 minutes.

Stay tuned to this live-blog where we’ll be posting predictions, nominations, as well as the biggest surprises and snubs in real time.

The 2022 ceremony will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on 13 March. It will be broadcast live on BBC One. Timings are yet to be confirmed.

Bridesmaids star Rebel Wilson will be fronting this year’s event, while Odudu and Allen will be reporting from the red carpet.

In terms of nominations, it’s looking likely that Cary Joji Fukanaga’s No Time to Die will lead the pack. Daniel Craig’s swan song as 007 is expected to rake in nods for Best Film as well as in acting categories for Craig and his co-star Ana De Armas.

Both Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune (starring Timothée Chalamet) and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast (starring Jamie Dornan) are also expected to have big days.

The Baftas are known to throw in some surprises here and there, though. Nothing is a sure thing – keep up to date with the latest updates right here.