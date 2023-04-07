Melanie Lynskey shares fan-made Barbie meme: ‘Pushing the homosexual agenda’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Melanie Lynskey has been Barbie-fied and she’s fully in support of it.

Since Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie recently released new character posters for its entire cast, fans have tried their hand at recreating their own iterations.

Similar to the original posters – which feature headshots of each cast member next to a one-liner – the film’s Barbie Selfie Generator website allows users to upload their own photo and tagline.

Twitter user @guedegade shared their creation, dedicated to the Yellowjackets star, with the caption: “Everyone’s favourite ally.”

Above the photo of Lynskey is the line: “This Barbie is pushing the homosexual agenda.”

The post, which has over 3.1 million views, was seen by the New Zealand native herself, who commented: “Ok sorry this brought me such joy today.”

Additional LGBTQ+ fans shared their support of Lynskey, with one writing: “The lesbians love you Melanie.”

“Ally queen since the 90s,” a second tweeted, noting Lynskey’s role in the 1990 gay rom-com But I’m a Cheerleader.

Another added: “We are so proud to have you as our representative, queen.”

Lynskey hasn’t always had positive social media interactions with fans. In the past, she’s been harassed by internet trolls who’ve negatively commented on her weight.

In February 2022, the actor took it upon herself to speak out against the questions about her health and weight.

“The story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered, Most egregious are the ‘I care about her health!’ people… b**** you don’t see me on my Peleton!” she tweeted at the time.

Just a few months ago, Lynskey shot down criticism of her casting in The Last of Us.

Lynskey can currently be seen in the second season of Yellowjackets, which airs new episodes on Sundays on Showtime in the US and Paramount Plus in the UK.

Read The Independent’s three-star review of the season here.