Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari reacts to trailer of new Netflix documentary

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari has reacted to Netflix’s upcoming documentary about the singer’s long-standing conservatorship battle.

On Wednesday (22 September), the streaming service posted an 18-second teaser for Britney Vs Spears, following news that the “Toxic” hitmaker had formally requested a judge to end the conservatorship that has controlled her personal and professional life for 13 years.

An official synopsis of the trailer reads: “The world knows Britney Spears: performer, artist, icon. But in the last few years, her name has been publicly tied to another, more mysterious term: conservatorship. Britney vs Spears tells the explosive story of Britney’s life and her public and private search for freedom.

Asghari, who proposed to Spears earlier this month, left a comment under the teaser that read: “I hope the profit from these docs go towards fighting against injustice #freebritney”

Lady Gaga’s manager, Bobby Campbell echoed Asghari’s sentiments and also called for transparency about “how or whether the filmmakers are profiting” from Britney Vs Spears.

Campbell asked if the makers of the documentary would be “donating their fees to Britney’s legal defence, or to legal defence funds to aid those who do not have the financial resources to fight against undue conservatorships.”

He added: “Even if it is in support of freeing Britney, this appears it could be exploitative”.

The Grammy award-winning artist has been embroiled in a bitter legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, who acted as conservator of her estate for over a decade.

Britney alleged she was stripped off any agency over her health, finances or public appearances under the legal arrangement she called “f****** cruelty” in court earlier this year.

After denying any wrongdoing or wrongful intent, Jamie in a surprising 7 September court filing said the singer should be allowed the chance to “handle her own life”.

The conservatorship was established in 2008 amid Britney’s public struggles with mental health, after the singer lost custody of her sons.

The singer recently commemorated her “boys’” birthdays with an Instagram post that read: “There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and a son.”

The Netflix documentary will release on 28 September in the United States.

An updated timeline of the Britney Spears conservatorship case can be found here.

