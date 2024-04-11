Cannes Film Festival 2024 line-up: Emma Stone, Chris Hemsworth and... Donald Trump
Sebastian Stan will lead 1970s-set film about former president at high-profile festival
The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled a stellar line-up of long-awaited titles set to premiere next month.
To date, it was already known that Francis Ford Coppola would be debuting his seemingly divisive passion project Megalopolis at the festival alongside George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa and the first part of Kevin Costner’s Western epic Horizon, an American Saga, which is believed to have caused the end of Yellowstone.
Actors Adam Driver (Megalopolis), Anya-Taylor Joy, Chris Hemsworth (Furiosa) and Sienna Miller (Horizon) are expected to attend.
Other high-profile films set to be premiere at Cannes include Kind of Kindness, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things follow-up, which reunites him with Willem Dafoe, Joe Alwyn and reigning Best Actress winner Emma Stone. David Cronenberg will return with his new film, The Shrouds, starring Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger and Léa Seydoux.
A new film based on Donald Trump’s life in the 1970s and 1980s will premiere at the festival. It’s called The Apprentice, and will star Sebastian Stan as the future president alongside Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s Maria Bakalova, who will play his ex-wife Ivana. Succession’s Jeremy Strong will play lawyer and prosecutor Roy Cohn.
The Apprentice has been directed by Ali Abbasi, who last attended Cannes in 2022 with MUBI’s Holy Spider.
Paul Schrader will premiere his new film, titled Oh Canada, starring Richard Gere, while A Prophet director Jacques Audiard will bring his new musical Emilia Perez, starring Zoe Saldaña and Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez, to the festival.
Sean Baker, director of Tangerine, The Florida Project and Red Rocket, is bringing comedy-drama Anora to the festival, while American Honey director Andrea Arnold will return with a new drama titled Bird. It stars Joanne Matthews, Franz Rogowski and Barry Keoghan, who joined the project after leaving Ridley Scott’s forthcoming Gladiator II.
French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat’s debut The Substance has caught the eye of those attending the festival. The plot is under wraps, but it's a body horror film starring Demi Moor, Margaret Qualley and Ray Liotta, who will appear posthumously.
Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days
New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled
Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days
New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled
Italy’s Paolo Sorrentino will bring his Gary Oldman-starring drama Parthenope to the Croisette, while Ben Whishaw is expected to be in attendance with Kirill Serebrennikov’s Limonov: The Ballad, in which he plays radical Soviet poet Eduard Limonov.
Cannes Film Festival boss Thierry Fremaux also announced that The Beauty of Gaza, Yolande Zauberman’s documentary about transgender Palestinians who emigrate to Tel Aviv, will screen at the festival. About the film, Fremaux said: “No need to tell you that this film was written and filmed before the war and it takes a particular resonance today and continues to explore this painful territory in our planet.”
Last year’s festival saw Triangle of Sadness director Ruben Östlund lead the jury that decides wwhichith film, programmed in competition, goes on to win the Palme d’Or. Last year’s winner was Justine Triet’s Best Picture-nominated drama Anatomy of a Fall, which won Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars last month.
This year’s jury will be overseen by Barbie director and co-writer Greta Gerwig.
Find the full Cannes Film Festival 2024 line-up below.
OPENER
Second Act, Quentin Dupieux
COMPETITION
All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia
Anora, Sean Baker
Bird, Andrea Arnold
Caught by the Tides (Feng Liu Yi Dai), Jia Zhang-Ke
Emilia Perez, Jacques Audiard
Grand Tour, Miguel Gomes
Kinds of Kindness, Yorgos Lanthimos
L’Amour Ouf, Gilles Lellouche
Limonov: The Ballad, Kirill Serebrennikov
Marcello Mio, Christophe Honore
Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola
Motel Destino, Karim Ainouz
Oh Canada, Paul Schrader
Parthenope, Paolo Sorrentino
The Apprentice, Ali Abbasi
The Girl with the Needle, Magnus von Horn
The Shrouds, David Cronenberg
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Wild Diamond (Diamant Brut), Agathe Riedinger
UN CERTAIN REGARD
Armand, Halfdan Ullman Tondel
Black Dog (Gou Zhen), Guan Hu
L’Histoire de Souleymane, Boris Lojkine
Le Royaume, Julien Colonna
My Sunshine (Boku No Ohisama), Hiroshi Okuyama
Norah, Tawfik Alzaidi
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, Rungano Nyoni
Santosh, Sandhya Suri
September Says, Ariane Labed
The Damned (Les Damnes), Roberto Minervini
The Shameless, Konstantin Bojanov
The Village Next to Paradise, Mo Harawe
Viet and Nam, Truong Minh Quy
Vingt Dieux!, Louise Courvoisier
Who Let the Dog Bite? (Le Proces du Chien), Laetitia Dosch
OUT OF COMPETITION
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, George Miller
Horizon, an American Saga, Kevin Costner
Rumours, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, Guy Maddin
She’s Got No Name, Chan Peter Ho-Sun
CANNES PREMIERE
C’est Pas Moi, Leos Carax
En Fanfare (The Matching Bang), Emmanuel Courcol
Everybody Loves Touda, Nabil Ayouch
Le Roman de Jim, Arnaud Larrieu and Jean-Marie Larrieu
Misericorde, Alain Guiraudie
Rendez-Vous Avec Pol Pot, Rithy Panh
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
I, the Executioner, Seung Wan Ryoo
The Balconettes (Les Femmes au Balcon), Noémie Merlant
The Surfer, Lorcan Finnegan
Twilight of the Warrior Walled In, Soi Cheang
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
Apprendre, Claire Simon
Ernest Cole, Lost and Found, Raoul Peck
L’Invasion, Sergei Loznitsa
Le Fil, Daniel Auteuil
The Beauty of Gaza (La Belle de Gaza), Yolande Zauberman
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies