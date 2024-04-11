Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled a stellar line-up of long-awaited titles set to premiere next month.

To date, it was already known that Francis Ford Coppola would be debuting his seemingly divisive passion project Megalopolis at the festival alongside George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa and the first part of Kevin Costner’s Western epic Horizon, an American Saga, which is believed to have caused the end of Yellowstone.

Actors Adam Driver (Megalopolis), Anya-Taylor Joy, Chris Hemsworth (Furiosa) and Sienna Miller (Horizon) are expected to attend.

Other high-profile films set to be premiere at Cannes include Kind of Kindness, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things follow-up, which reunites him with Willem Dafoe, Joe Alwyn and reigning Best Actress winner Emma Stone. David Cronenberg will return with his new film, The Shrouds, starring Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger and Léa Seydoux.

A new film based on Donald Trump’s life in the 1970s and 1980s will premiere at the festival. It’s called The Apprentice, and will star Sebastian Stan as the future president alongside Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s Maria Bakalova, who will play his ex-wife Ivana. Succession’s Jeremy Strong will play lawyer and prosecutor Roy Cohn.

The Apprentice has been directed by Ali Abbasi, who last attended Cannes in 2022 with MUBI’s Holy Spider.

Paul Schrader will premiere his new film, titled Oh Canada, starring Richard Gere, while A Prophet director Jacques Audiard will bring his new musical Emilia Perez, starring Zoe Saldaña and Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez, to the festival.

Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn and Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in ‘The Apprentice’ ( APPRENTICE PRODUCTIONS ONTARIO INC. / PROFILE PRODUCTIONS 2 APS / TAILORED FILMS LTD. 2023 )

Sean Baker, director of Tangerine, The Florida Project and Red Rocket, is bringing comedy-drama Anora to the festival, while American Honey director Andrea Arnold will return with a new drama titled Bird. It stars Joanne Matthews, Franz Rogowski and Barry Keoghan, who joined the project after leaving Ridley Scott’s forthcoming Gladiator II.

French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat’s debut The Substance has caught the eye of those attending the festival. The plot is under wraps, but it's a body horror film starring Demi Moor, Margaret Qualley and Ray Liotta, who will appear posthumously.

Italy’s Paolo Sorrentino will bring his Gary Oldman-starring drama Parthenope to the Croisette, while Ben Whishaw is expected to be in attendance with Kirill Serebrennikov’s Limonov: The Ballad, in which he plays radical Soviet poet Eduard Limonov.

Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn in new Yorgos Lanthimos film ‘Kind of Kindness’ ( Searchlight Pictures )

Cannes Film Festival boss Thierry Fremaux also announced that The Beauty of Gaza, Yolande Zauberman’s documentary about transgender Palestinians who emigrate to Tel Aviv, will screen at the festival. About the film, Fremaux said: “No need to tell you that this film was written and filmed before the war and it takes a particular resonance today and continues to explore this painful territory in our planet.”

Last year’s festival saw Triangle of Sadness director Ruben Östlund lead the jury that decides wwhichith film, programmed in competition, goes on to win the Palme d’Or. Last year’s winner was Justine Triet’s Best Picture-nominated drama Anatomy of a Fall, which won Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars last month.

This year’s jury will be overseen by Barbie director and co-writer Greta Gerwig.

Find the full Cannes Film Festival 2024 line-up below.

OPENER

Second Act, Quentin Dupieux

COMPETITION

All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia

Anora, Sean Baker

Bird, Andrea Arnold

Caught by the Tides (Feng Liu Yi Dai), Jia Zhang-Ke

Emilia Perez, Jacques Audiard

Grand Tour, Miguel Gomes

Kinds of Kindness, Yorgos Lanthimos

L’Amour Ouf, Gilles Lellouche

Limonov: The Ballad, Kirill Serebrennikov

Marcello Mio, Christophe Honore

Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola

Motel Destino, Karim Ainouz

Oh Canada, Paul Schrader

Parthenope, Paolo Sorrentino

The Apprentice, Ali Abbasi

The Girl with the Needle, Magnus von Horn

The Shrouds, David Cronenberg

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Wild Diamond (Diamant Brut), Agathe Riedinger

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Armand, Halfdan Ullman Tondel

Black Dog (Gou Zhen), Guan Hu

L’Histoire de Souleymane, Boris Lojkine

Le Royaume, Julien Colonna

My Sunshine (Boku No Ohisama), Hiroshi Okuyama

Norah, Tawfik Alzaidi

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, Rungano Nyoni

Santosh, Sandhya Suri

September Says, Ariane Labed

The Damned (Les Damnes), Roberto Minervini

The Shameless, Konstantin Bojanov

The Village Next to Paradise, Mo Harawe

Viet and Nam, Truong Minh Quy

Vingt Dieux!, Louise Courvoisier

Who Let the Dog Bite? (Le Proces du Chien), Laetitia Dosch

OUT OF COMPETITION

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, George Miller

Horizon, an American Saga, Kevin Costner

Rumours, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, Guy Maddin

She’s Got No Name, Chan Peter Ho-Sun

CANNES PREMIERE

C’est Pas Moi, Leos Carax

En Fanfare (The Matching Bang), Emmanuel Courcol

Everybody Loves Touda, Nabil Ayouch

Le Roman de Jim, Arnaud Larrieu and Jean-Marie Larrieu

Misericorde, Alain Guiraudie

Rendez-Vous Avec Pol Pot, Rithy Panh

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

I, the Executioner, Seung Wan Ryoo

The Balconettes (Les Femmes au Balcon), Noémie Merlant

The Surfer, Lorcan Finnegan

Twilight of the Warrior Walled In, Soi Cheang

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Apprendre, Claire Simon

Ernest Cole, Lost and Found, Raoul Peck

L’Invasion, Sergei Loznitsa

Le Fil, Daniel Auteuil

The Beauty of Gaza (La Belle de Gaza), Yolande Zauberman