Chris Hemsworth shares uncertainty over Marvel future as Thor

Chris Hemsworth has opened up about his future as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The Australian actor most recently played the role in Thor: Love & Thunder, and has made no secret of the fact that he thinks it might be soon time for him to retire the character.

After the film’s release, he told Vanity Fair that he feels a fourth standalone Thor film would “probably be the finale”, adding: “That’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans.”

The actor has now addressed his Marvel future in a new interview with British GQ ahead of the release of new film, the Netflix action film Extraction 2, suggesting that his decision to return is contingent on a few points.

Hemsworth said he is currently “seeing what they have to offer creatively” and “if there is something new” for the character, stating: “But I really wanna do some other stuff for a while.”

The actor admitted that his Marvel commitments left him so tired that he was not sure how he would “get through” the shoot of forthcoming Mad Max film, Furiosa.

“I came into that film exhausted,” he said, revealing: “I thought, ‘How am I going to get through this?’ Week one of rehearsals with [George Miller, director], all of a sudden it was this reigniting of my creative energy.

He called it “by far the best experience of my career, and something I feel the most proud of”.

Furiosa, a Mad Max: Fury Road prequel co-starring Anya Taylor-Joy, will be released in 2024. Extraction 2 will be released on Netflix on 16 June.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in ‘Thor: Love & Thunder' (Marvel)

Hemsworth will be speaking at the GQ Heroes conference, which is set to taoke place place at Soho Farmhouse, Oxfordshire from 19-21 July.