Controversial star Ezra Miller appears for just a few seconds in the trailer for Dalíland.

Miller shares the role of the ubiquitous Spanish artist with Ben Kingsley who plays the surrealist in later life.

“Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mary Harron (I Shot Andy Warhol, American Psycho), Dalíland stars Ben Kingsley as the titular Salvador Dalí, one of the most world-renowned artists of the 20th century and focuses on the later years of the strange and fascinating marriage between Dalí and his wife, Gala (Barbara Sukowa), as their seemingly unshakable bond begins to stress and fracture,” the official logline reads.

“Set in New York and Spain in 1974, the film is told through the eyes of James (Christopher Briney), a young assistant keen to make his name in the art world, who helps the eccentric and mercurial Dalí prepare for a big gallery show. Rupert Graves, Suki Waterhouse, Andreja Pejic and Ezra Miller also star.”

In Miller’s only scene in the trailer, they appear emotional before dropping to their knees at the feet of a young Gala (Avital Lvova).

The trailer comes after Miller apologised for a string of controversies, which included arrests and reports of erratic behaviour stretching from Hawaii to Vermont.

The accusations Miller has faced include choking a woman at a bar in Iceland in 2020, grooming and “psychologically manipulating” an 18-year-old from North Dakota and hosting a woman and child on their Vermont farm where there were reports of “guns lying around”.

In their statement shared last August, The Flash star said they have begun ongoing treatment for “complex mental health issues”.

Dalíland director Hallon was previously forced to confirm that Miller was still in the movie after their name did not appear on a film festival cast list.

“[Miller] turned in a completely realised performance,” she said. “They were very professional and nice to everybody. There was no trouble or a sign of trouble on set. So it was very upsetting and terrible to read what happened later.”

Harron said that, as the film was “completely finished and wrapped”, removing Miller from the film wasn’t possible.

After the trailer for Miller’s standalone Flash movie aired during the Super Bowl this year, many DC fans declared that they would boycott the film over the star’s behaviour.

Dalíland opens in cinemas on 9 June.