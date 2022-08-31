Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dalíland director Mary Hallon has said that Ezra Miller has not been removed from the forthcoming film after their name did not appear on a film festival cast list.

The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, has been involved in several recent allegations ranging from disorderly conduct and assault to burglary.

Last week, they said that they were in a period of “intense crisis” and “suffering complex mental health issues”.

Earlier in the month, a cast list had been announced for the TIFF premiere of Dalíland, a film which sees both Miller and Ben Kingsley star as Salvador Dalí.

With Miller’s name not among the cast list, some had speculated that they had been cut from the film.

However, director Hallon has now told Vanity Fair that this is not the case and that the actor still appears in three scenes.

“[Miller] turned in a completely realised performance,” she said. “They were very professional and nice to everybody. There was no trouble or a sign of trouble on set. So it was very upsetting and terrible to read what happened later.

“Reading this stuff was very sad – very sad for everybody involved. Hopefully they are getting help for what sounds like a very, very serious break.”

A photo of Miller released by police after their arrest in March (Hawaii Police Department)

Harron said that, as the film was “completely finished and wrapped”, removing Miller from the film wasn’t possible.

“It might have been different, especially if we were shooting, if there had been bad behaviour during that,” she said.

“But this all happened after the film was not only filmed, but edited and mixed and done… I’m not condoning anything they’ve done wrong. I think it doesn’t matter how talented someone is, if they’ve done anything wrong, they have to face it. I also think that clearly this is not just a young star acting out. This is much more serious. This seems like something that needs a serious intervention, which I hope has happened.”

Miller’s troubles began when a video surfaced on Twitter in 2020 that appeared to show the actor choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. No charges were ever brought against Miller over the incident.

In 2022, they went on a social media rant aimed at what they called the “Beulaville chapter” of the Ku Klux Klan in North Carolina, telling the group to “kill themselves”. The Southern Poverty Law Centre, a civil rights organisation that monitors hate groups, said it wasn’t aware of any Klan activity in the area.

Miller was also accused of grooming and “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare” of 18-year-old indigenous activist Tokata Iron Eyes.

In an interview with The Independent, the teenager’s father claimed Miller supplied them with alcohol, marijuana and LSD during their friendship, which dated back to when Iron Eyes was 12. Earlier this month, Ion Eyes denied being abused or groomed by the actor.

Most recently, Miller was charged with alleged alcohol theft in the state of Vermont. After reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses, the state police department added they had probable cause to charge Miller with felony burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

Miller’s behaviour has left the fate of Warner Bros’ forthcoming The Flash film unclear.

However, the studio behind DC productions confirmed earlier this month that the film would still be released on 23 June 2023.