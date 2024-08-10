Disney – live updates: All the most exciting news about Star Wars, Toy Story 5 and more at D23
All the news from the California event in one place
It’s a fun time to be a Disney fan.
The studio is currently holding D23, a convention sharing announcements and first looks at a raft of forthcoming projects, including the Snow White live-action remake, Pixar sequels and Star Wars spin-offs.
Taking place in Anaheim, California, the three-day event has seen the cast and creatives behind the House of Mouse’s biggest films and TV shows drop tantalising details about what to expect in the coming years.
These announcements have included the title of James Cameron’s third Avatar film, a trailer for a new Snow White remake and casting details aboutthe delayed Andor season two.
The news follows the studio’s Marvel panel at Comic-Con, which revealed that Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – but as a villain.
Follow along with all the updates from D23 below
Snow White
The first trailer for the forthcoming Snow White live-action remake was released at D23.
In the footage, West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler sings “Whistle While You Work” while Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot can be seen as the Evil Queen. The seven dwarfs are also glimpsed, albeit in silhouette form.
Zegler described playing the princess as “the honour of a lifetime”, telling the crowd: “Any young person, any little girl, you get to put on a Disney princess dress and be her for a day, let alone six months in London on these incredible sets in a Sandy Powell-designed dress – it’s just been the most amazing experience, and I can’t wait to share it with you all.”
Meanwhile, Gadot said playing the Evil Queen “was a lot of fun” as it was “completely different than anything I’ve ever done before”.
Snow White will be released on 21 March 2025.
Disney invites you to return to the story that started it all… 🍎— Disney UK (@Disney_UK) August 10, 2024
Experience Snow White, only in cinemas 21st March 2025. pic.twitter.com/pX3pvTF1RC
Follow along here for all the D23 updates – whether it be project announcements, trailers or casting news.
