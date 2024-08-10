✕ Close Robert Downey Jr announces shock MCU return at Comic-Con

It’s a fun time to be a Disney fan.

The studio is currently holding D23, a convention sharing announcements and first looks at a raft of forthcoming projects, including the Snow White live-action remake, Pixar sequels and Star Wars spin-offs.

Taking place in Anaheim, California, the three-day event has seen the cast and creatives behind the House of Mouse’s biggest films and TV shows drop tantalising details about what to expect in the coming years.

These announcements have included the title of James Cameron’s third Avatar film, a trailer for a new Snow White remake and casting details aboutthe delayed Andor season two.

The news follows the studio’s Marvel panel at Comic-Con, which revealed that Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – but as a villain.

