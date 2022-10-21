Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Triangle of Sadness: Dolly De Leon recalls thoughtful advice from late co-star Charlbi Dean

Dean passed away suddenly this August, at the age of 32

Amanda Whiting
Friday 21 October 2022 05:34
Comments

De Leon and Dean star in ‘Triangle of Sadness’

Dolly De Leon has called her co-star Charlbi Dean “one of the main reasons” that filming Triangle of Sadness “was so great”.

Dean, a South African model and actor, died in August at the age of 32 following a sudden illness.

In an interview with the Guardian released on Thursday (20 October), De Leon spoke glowingly of Dean, who plays a wealthy yacht guest in the satirical film. De Leon, 53, plays a domestic worker on the same yacht.

“The great thing about Charlbi is she sees what’s in people’s hearts. She’s kind to everyone. It comes naturally to her. She’s sort of otherworldly. She’s one of the main reasons why the filming experience was so great,” De Leon said.

Triangle of Sadness, about a group of individuals who band together after their yacht is ambushed by pirates, won the prestigious Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and received an eight-minute standing ovation following its screening there.

Recommended

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund, who directed Triangle of Sadness, previously spoke warmly of Dean in an Instagram tribute to the actor. “Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew,” he said. “The thought that she will not be by our side in the future makes me very sad.”

Harris Dickinson also opened up about how her death “took [him] a while to comprehend”.

For De Leon, Dean’s thoughtfulness had been evident on the film festival circuit, as well as on the sset.

“In Cannes, I told her it was nice she had her fiance with her, and she said, ‘You should have brought someone.’ But I didn’t know I could. She looked at me and said, ‘Dolly, you need to get an agent and a manager, they will sort everything for you,’” De Leon relayed to her Guardian interviewer, Ryan Gilbey.

Charlbi Dean and Harris Dickinson in ‘Triangle of Sadness’

(Neon)

“Imagine, Ryan, at my age, I didn’t know any of this! And I’ve been acting for over 30 years.”

Recommended

De Leon also spoke of her late co-star’s dynamism: “From day one, she hugged me like we were old friends.”

Triangle of Sadness will be released in the UK on 28 October. It arrived in US cinemas on 7 October.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in