Dune: Part Two to be released two weeks earlier than planned
Highly anticipated sci-fi sequel will be released on 3 November 2023
Dune: Part Two will be released in cinemas two weeks earlier than expected.
The highly anticipated sequel to director Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi film will hit theatres on 3 November 2023, instead of 17 November 2023.
Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Josh Brolin will be among those returning for the sequel. Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken are joining the cast.
This is the second time that the release date for Dune: Part Two has changed, as the release was initially scheduled for 20 October 2023 before being pushed nearly a month later to 17 November.
The film’s new release date of 3 November 2023 will replace plans for Marvel Studios’ Blade launch on that date; Blade is now scheduled to hit cinemas on 6 September 2024.
The first Dune was released last October and earned over $400m (£362m) at the box office and won six Oscars.
Dune: Part Two will tackle the second half of author Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, Dune, and continue to follow the story of Paul Atreides – played by Chalamet – as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to seek revenge for his family.
In an interview with The Independent about the sequel, director Villeneuve said: “It will be very, very exciting to have the chance to do Part II and finally finish what I started.”
The director also expressed a desire to make a trilogy of Dune films, with the third film being adapted from Herbert’s 1969 novel, Dune Messiah.
Chalamet first confirmed that Dune: Part Two had been given the green light in October last year, and shared a poster for the film on his social media pages.
In a statement, Legendary Entertainment said: “We would not have gotten to this point without the extraordinary vision of Denis and the amazing work of his talented crew, the writers, our stellar cast, our partners at Warner Bros, and of course the fans! Here’s to more Dune.”
