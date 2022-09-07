Jason Momoa says Dune costar Timothee Chalamet ‘has balls’ over risqué Venice outfit

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jason Momoa has praised his Dune co-star Timothee Chalamet for his risqué red carpet outfit for Venice Film Festival.

Arriving at the annual film event for the premiere of his latest film, Bones and All., Chalamet wore a red lamé haltersuit, custom made by Haider Ackerman and featuring a cutout on the back.

The sleeveless piece also featured cut-outs on the side and a red scarf that was looped around his neck.

Soon after Chalamet made his red carpet debut, many fans expressed how stunned they were by his look and how it defies societal stereotypes regarding what a man should wear.

Momoa posted a photograph of Chalamet’s look on his Instagram Stories, with the caption: “Motherf***** has balls. Respect.”

“More men should take risks on the red carpet!” one fan wrote of Chalamet’s look.

“I love Timothee Chalamet‘s bold fashion choices and how he’s unafraid to go against the grain,” another said. “Clothes have no gender. Soft fabrics and bright colours doesn’t turn someone into the opposite gender. If someone identifies as a man and wears a dress, he’s still a man,” another added.

Timothee Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival (Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time that the Call Me By Your Name star has turned heads on the red carpet.

At the Oscars in March, Chalamet was praised by his fans when he arrived to the awards show shirtless in a glittery Louis Vuitton black suit jacket and pants.

Earlier this week, multiple celebrities also wore some spectacular looks at Italy’s festival, including Tessa Thompson, Cate Blanchett, and Julianne Moore.

The event also saw premiere of the highly-anticipated and controversial film Don’t Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and directed by Olivia Wilde.