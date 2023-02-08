Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elizabeth Chambers reflected on spending the Covid-19 lockdown with ex-husband Armie Hammer.

Early in the pandemic, the former couple and their two young children quarantined with Hammer’s father and stepmother at their home in the Cayman Islands.

Speaking with British GQ at the time, the disgraced Call Me by Your Name actor said lockdown made him feel “like a wolf who got caught in a snare”.

“A wolf who wanted to chew his own foot off,” Hammer described. “I was just like, ‘I can’t do this.’”

“He was the worst,” Chambers told Elle of Hammer during the lockdown.

According to Chambers, it wasn’t long before Hammer decided to head back to California to help his friend renovate a dilapidated motel near Joshua Tree National Park, leaving her and the children behind in the Caymans.

“My heart was broken in nine million pieces, and I still drove him to the airport,” Chambers said. “You can give, you can love, you can be there for someone, but you also need to hold people accountable for their actions.”

In July 2020, Chambers filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences; the divorce has not yet been finalised.

Elsewhere in the interview, the TV personality recalled finding out about Hammer’s various allegations that surfaced in 2021.

The 36-year-old actor was accused of rape by one woman, and of sexual misconduct by multiple others.

Hammer has denied any criminal wrongdoing, but admitted to being “emotionally abusive” and treating people poorly.

He recently spoke out about the claims for the first time, alleging that he had been sexually abused by a youth pastor as a child and describing a recent suicide attempt.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.