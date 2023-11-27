How to watch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie on streaming

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After a record-breaking run at the box office, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie is heading to streaming this December.

Swift made the announcement on social media on Monday (27 November). “Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” she wrote.

Along with the extended version of the movie, the pop star noted that three extra songs – “Wildest Dreams”, “The Archer” and “Long Live” – will be included as well.

According to the “Cruel Summer” singer’s website, the Eras Tour movie will be available to rent on Apple TV+, Vudu, Prime Video, Xfinity, Google Play and YouTube in the US, Canada and additional countries, beginning on Swift’s 34th birthday – 13 December.

The news comes the day after Swift finished the South American leg of her Eras Tour in São Paulo, Brazil. Last week, the “Anti-Hero” singer held three separate performances in Rio de Janeiro, which were scarred by the tragic deaths of two fans.

Swift’s first Rio de Janeiro concert was rocked by the death of 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides, which was linked to extreme heat in the region.

A second fan named Gabriel Mongenot Santana Milhomem Santos, 25, who had traveled from the country’s center-west region to see Swift, was stabbed to death on a Copacabana beach in the early hours of Monday (20 November) morning.

Following the news of Benevide’s death, the singer posted an emotional tribute, saying that she was “overwhelmed by grief”. She later postponed the second night of the tour due to the oppressive temperatures.

Fans have since come forward with alarming allegations about the sweltering conditions at her Rio de Janeiro concert.

The Grammy-winning artist will resume her massive Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan on 7 February 2024. According to touring industry trade publication Pollstar, the first 22 dates of the Eras Tour brought in more than $300m (£235m), with the full run expected to gross a staggering $1.4bn (£1.1bn) through ticket sales, merchandise and other revenue streams.

Even before The Eras Concert Film was released in cinemas, it had already become the highest-grossing concert film in history, earning over $100m (£82m) in advance ticket sales.

In late October, Swift officially became a billionaire.