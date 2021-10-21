Evanna Lynch, the actor who played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films, has condemned the comments LBC radio host Steve Allen made about Strictly star Tilly Ramsay’s weight.

Ramsay, the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, spoke out this week after broadcaster Allen called her a “chubby little thing” live on air.

During an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine on Thursday (21 October), Lynch – who has written a book about her experience of the eating disorder anorexia – said: “Stop commenting on peoples’ appearances, it’s not their business and judging people by their appearance, there’s just so much more to women, there’s so much more to people.

“It’s very reductive and that woman has so much more to her and she’s showing so much more. Why is he focusing on that?”

Many celebrities have spoken out in support of Ramsay following Allen’s comments, including her fellow Strictly stars and Jason Manford.

Lynch was live in the studio to discuss her newly released autobiography The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting.

Speaking about her struggle with anorexia, the 30-year-old said: “I see it as an addiction. You know, you eat food every day, you have to have a balanced relationship with it and I really think you can…

“This idea that my therapist shared is that we upgrade our problems, you have to find better coping mechanisms because that’s all these eating disorders are – they’re coping mechanisms. I think you graduate to other things that give you a purpose and I think you gradually learn how to make them better for you.”

She concluded: “I’m trying to show that recovery isn’t neat. I think a lot of people think it ends in physical recovery and I’m trying to show that even though things were great professionally and on the surface, I still had quite a toxic mindset.”

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this piece, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. You can visit their website here.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. They can be reached by phone on 845 838 2040 or their website here.