Florence Pugh to skip Don’t Worry Darling’s New York premiere amid cast drama

Florence Pugh will reportedly skip the New York premiere of Don’t Worry Darling.

The psychological thriller – directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Pugh opposite Harry Styles – which debuted at the Venice Film Festival on Monday (7 September), will make its way to the US for its premiere on 19 September.

While Pugh skipped the earlier Venice press conference, Warner Bros has now confirmed to Rolling Stone that Pugh will not be in attendance during the New York Q&A session with the rest of the cast.

The film studio cited the reason being that the actor will be in Budapest filming for her upcoming role in Dune: Part Two.

As Pugh already left the Dune set once to attend the Venice world premiere, director Denis Villeneuve apparently can’t lose her again.

The news comes amid weeks of rumours of behind-the-scenes drama, from on-set romances to casting change disputes and a feud between Pugh and Wilde.

The Independent has reached out to Pugh’s reps for comment.

During the film’s world premiere, all eyes were on the cast. A brief yet puzzling interaction between Chris Pine and Styles even went viral on social media, with speculations that the former One Direction bandmate had spat on Pine.

Florence Pugh (left) and Olivia Wilde at Venice Film Festival (Getty Images)

Representatives of the Wonder Woman actor have since denied the claims, calling them a “complete fabrication”.

Read here for a complete timeline of the controversies plaguing the movie, and here for The Independent’s three-star review of Don’t Worry Darling.

Don’t Worry Darling goes on general release on 23 September.