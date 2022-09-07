Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Social media has been awash with rumours of a feud between Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde and her star, Florence Pugh.

However, a clip shared by the film’s official Instagram account appears to fly in the face of the internet gossip.

Wilde and her cast, including Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll arrived at the Venice Film Festival on Monday (5 September) for the film’s premiere.

The production received a five-minute standing ovation after the screening and, in a video shared by the official Don’t Worry Darling Instagram account, Pugh and Wilde can be seen leaning behind Styles Pine and Chan to applaud each other for their work.

Pugh notably missed the earlier press conference, citing scheduling conflicts, where Wilde was asked about reports of a falling out between herself and Pugh.

“[Pugh is] amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished,” Wilde responded.

Reports of a falling out between the director and actor intensified in August after Wilde claimed that she fired LaBeouf in 2020 in order to create a “safe, trusting environment” on set for Pugh.

However, LaBeouf denied being fired and sent Variety a video he says he received from Wilde, which shows the director asking him not to quit the project.

The cast of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ at Venice (AP)

Alluding to tension between LaBeouf and Pugh in the video, Wilde says that LaBeouf leaving “might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo”.

The monicker was sarcastically echoed by Pugh’s stylist, who shared photos of the actor at the Festival with the caption, “Miss Flo”.

Not even the premiere screening of the film itself was free of drama as people speculated that Styles spat on Pine while taking his assigned seat next to the actor.

Sources close to Pine and Styles, however, have told The Independent that the spitting claims were untrue.

You can read a full timeline of all the behind-the-scenes drama from Don’t Worry Darling here.