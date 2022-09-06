Don’t Worry Darling: Florence Pugh says it’s ‘inspiring’ to see a woman ‘push back’

Florence Pugh, who plays the lead in the newly premiered film Don’t Worry Darling, has said it is “inspiring” to see a woman “push back.”

Speaking on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, Pugh added that it is “exciting” to see a woman say no, on and off the camera.

Directed by Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling also stars Harry Styles, Wilde’s boyfriend, and Chris Pine.

A rumoured tiff between Wilde and Pugh is among the reports of behind-the-scenes drama surrounding the movie.

