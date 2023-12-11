Glen Powell gushes over ‘chemistry’ with co-star Sydney Sweeney

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Glen Powell has praised his co-star Sydney Sweeney, saying that she’s the “easiest person to have chemistry with”.

The two co-lead Will Gluck’s forthcoming rom-com Anyone But Youabout two people who hate each other but can’t escape one another while on holiday in Sydney, Australia.

Speaking about the film in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Powell, 35, said: “A great rom-com doesn’t survive without great chemistry, and Sydney is the easiest person to have chemistry with.

“I mean, immediately, it was like we’d known each other forever, and I think anybody that’s been on the set realises I never get tired of talking to Sydney.”

Calling her “awesome”, the Top Gun: Maverick actor added: “This movie has felt like a rom-com in itself because Sydney is very easy to pretend fall in love with.”

Earlier this year, photos and videos of the pair interacting during the film’s production and press run sent fans into a frenzy, speculating that they were romantically involved. At the time, Powell was believed to have been in a relationship with model Gigi Paris, who further flamed the rumours by unfollowing the two actors on social media in April.

In August, Sweeney addressed the dating rumours, telling Variety: “It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want!

Glen Powell (L) and Sydney Sweeney (Getty Images)

“Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker,” she said.

Sweeney seemed to hint that any romantic chemistry between her and Powell was just for show, adding: “[Fans] want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em.”

Powell later spoke out about the affair rumours, saying that they felt “disorienting and unfair”. “But what I’m realising is that’s just a part of this gig now,” he said in Men’s Health’s December cover story.

The 26-year-old Euphoria star has been engaged to Chicago-based businessman Jonathan Davino since February 2022.

“I don’t date people in the spotlight,” she told Cosmopolitan that same month. “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back.”

Anyone But You will be released in US cinemas on 22 December, followed by a UK cinematic release date on 26 December.