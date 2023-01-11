Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Fabelmans has won the 2023 Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

The film, directed by Steven Spielberg, was up against Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Tár,and Top Gun: Maverick.

The Fabelmans was the bookmakers’ favourite to scoop the award, with Top Gun: Maverick coming in second.

For a full list of this year’s Golden Globe winners, updated live as they’re announced, click here.

This year’s ceremony comes after two controversy-stricken years for the Globes’ organising body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

The Globes have not televised their two recent ceremonies amid a boycott over a lack of diversity in the HFPA’s voting membership. (In an LA Times exposé, the HFPA was revealed to not have a single Black member among its ranks.)

The organisation was also accused of “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.

It has subsequently expanded its membership and enforced a new code of conduct, prompting many celebrities to stop the boycott and attend this year’s ceremony, which was broadcast live on NBC in the US (and on Peacock in the UK).

The evening was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, and saw stars including Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis compete for top awards.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the event, which once again will be shown on NBC. Nominees, including Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis, will be in attendance, with films Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once all vying for the top prize.

Find live updates from the Golden Globes here and the updated list of winners as they’re announced here.