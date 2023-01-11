Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Banshees of Inisherin has won the 2023 Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

The film, directed by Martin McDonagh, was competing in the category against Babylon, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery andTriangle of Sadness.

At the start of the evening, Everything Everywhere All at Once had been the bookmakers’ favourite to take home the award, with The Banshees of Inisherin another hotly tipped contender.

The Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two former friends who abruptly fall out.

McDonagh also took home the prize for best screenplay.

Find the full list of winners at the Golden Globes here, and all the updates from the event, as they happened, here.

This year’s ceremony was the first to be televised in two years, following a high-profile scandal surrounding the Globes’ organsing body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh both refused to be played off stage by the ceremony’s producers while delivering their respective acceptance speeches.

Viewers were also left wondering whether Elvis star Austin Butler’s voice was his own, or whether he was performing his acceptance speech in character as Elvis Presley.

Meanwhile, host Jerrof Carmichael went on to draw gasps from the crowd with a Scientology remark about Tom Cruise.