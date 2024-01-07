Golden Globe nominations 2024: The full list

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The countdown to the 2024 Golden Globes has begun.

The glitzy award ceremony, honouring the best in film and television, will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (7 January).

This year’s crop of contenders, revealed last month, was announced by Cedric the Entertainer and That ‘70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama – one year after a huge membership shake-up that saw the ceremony’s voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), improve diversity among its members.

At the time, the HFPA did not have a single Black member, but it has since expanded its membership and enforced what was described as a strict code of conduct among voters. This led to the approval of many celebrities who, one year after boycotting the event, decided to attend the 2023 ceremony.

Films in contention for trophies at the 2024 ceremony include Barbie, which leads the pack with eight followed by Oppenheimer (eight), Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things (seven each).

Meanwhile, in the TV categories, Succession is the most nominated series, with a total of nine, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building, which have five apiece.

Find the full list of films and TV shows nominated for Golden Globes below:

Movies

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

‘Oppenheimer’ (© Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.)

Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening – Nyad

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla

Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio have both been nominated for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (AP)

Best Performance by a Male Actor – Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Fantasia Barrino – The Colour Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

‘Barbie’ is the most nominated film (Warner Bros)

Best Performance by a Male Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Matt Damon – Air

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Colour Purple

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt in ‘Oppenheimer' (Universal Pictures)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Bradley Cooper has been nominated for Best Actor and Best Director for ‘Maestro’ (Netflix)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things – Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon – Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives – Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Suzume

Wish

‘Anatomy of a Fall' received four nominations (Picturehouse Entertainment)

Best Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall (France)

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Io Capitano (Italy)

Past Lives (USA)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Zone of Interest (UK/USA)

Best Score – Motion Picture

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix

Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson

The Zone of Interest – Mica Levi

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Daniel Pemberton

The Boy and the Heron – Joe Hisaishi

Jonathan Glazer’s ‘The Zone of Interest’ received three nominations

Best Song – Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance” – She Came to Me (Bruce Springsteen)

“Dance the Night” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin)

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

“Peaches” — The Super Mario Bros Movie (Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker)

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin (Lenny Kravitz)

“What Was I Made For?” – Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is one of the nominees in the first ever Box Office Achievement category (AP)

TV

Best Drama Series

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

‘Succession’ has the most nominations of any film or TV show (HBO)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

All the Light We Cannot See

BEEF

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travellers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Performance by a Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death

Juno Temple – Fargo

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers

Ali Wong — BEEF

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun have both been nominated for Netflix series ‘BEEF’ (© 2023 Netflix, Inc.)

Best Performance by a Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travellers

Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun – BEEF

Best Performance by a Female Actor on Television – Drama Series

Helen Mirren – 1923

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Emma Stone – The Curse

Bella Ramsey picked up a nomination for her role in ‘The Last of Us’ (HBO)

Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television – Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Dominic West – The Crown

Best Performance by a Female Actor on Television – Musical/Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning – The Great

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri have been nominated for ‘The Bear’ (FX)

Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television – Musical/Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Harriet Sloane – Lessons in Chemistry

Patti Yasutake – BEEF

Suki Waterhouse – Daisy Jones & the Six

Chloe Bailey – Swarm

Allison Williams – Fellow Travellers

Carla Gugino – TheFall of the House of Usher

Carla Gugino has been nominated for her mysterious role in ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ (EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travellers

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Series

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

J Smith Cameron – Succession

Billie Eilish – Swarm

Abby Elliott – The Bear

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Meryl Streep extends her lead as most-ever nominated actor, receiving her 33rd nod for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ (Hulu)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Series

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Alan Ruck – Succession

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy

Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer – Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

The ceremony takes place Sunday 7 January 2024, and will be available to watch in the US on CBS and in the UK on Paramount+.