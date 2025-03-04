Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has spoken out after Adrien Brody referenced his children in his Oscar acceptance speech.

The Peaky Blinders star, 51, who has been dating the convicted rapist’s ex-wife Georgina Chapman, 48, since 2019, scooped the Best Actor gong for his performance in The Brutalist at the awards on Sunday (3 March).

In his lengthy world record-breaking acceptance speech, Brody thanked Chapman and her two children, India and Dash, who she welcomed with Weinstein in 2010 and 2013.

After throwing his used gum to Chapman as he walked to the stage, the actor said: “'I share this with my amazing partner Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth but my sense of value and my values and her beautiful children, Dash and India.”

Revealing the nickname Weinstein’s children have for him, Brody continued: “It's been a rollercoaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life, and Popsy's coming home a winner.”

Weinstein’s spokesperson Juda Engelmayer told the Daily Mail: “Harvey is happy for Georgina and grateful that his kids are being loved and cared for as they deserve to be.”

The former film producer, who suffers from chronic myeloid leukemia, diabetes and heart problems, is currently detained in Rikers Island, awaiting retrial, while also serving a 2022 conviction for raping an actress in 2013.

open image in gallery Harvey Weinstein has addressed Adrien Brody mentioning his ex-wife and children in his Oscars acceptance speech ( Getty )

Last April, an appeals court overturned his 2020 rape conviction, arguing the court had made “egregious errors” by allowing prosecutors to call witnesses whose allegations were not related to the charges at hand. He has denied that he raped or sexually assaulted anyone.

Actor and fashion designer Chapman filed to divorce Weinstein in October 2017 after the allegations against her husband came to light. The pair had been married for 10 years.

open image in gallery Brody has been dating Weinstein's ex-wife Georgia Chapman since 2019 ( Getty Images )

Brody was seen kissing Halle Berry in a red carpet prank ahead of the awards ceremony on Sunday night in a recreation of a moment during the 2003 ceremony, during which Brody – who was awarded Best Actor for The Pianist – kissed Berry on the lips on stage.

Posting footage of the 2025 kiss on social media, Berry said: “Had to get some payback”.

Chapman later revealed that despite appearing shocked when the kiss took place, Berry had actually spoken to her beforehand about the prank.

“I mean how can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?” Chapman told Extra. “He was more than fine [with it].”