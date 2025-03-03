Adrien Brody tosses gum then shushes walk-off music during Oscar win for Best Actor

Adrien Brody threw his chewing gum to his partner Georgina Chapman and told the Academy to stop playing music so he could finish his Best Actor speech at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday, 2 March.

The 51-year-old won his second Oscar in the category for his role in Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist.

During a lengthy speech, music began to play Brody out — prompting him to declare: “I’m wrapping up, please turn the music off. I’ve done this before.”

Brody beat out fellow nominees Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) to the gong.