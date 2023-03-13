Actor who returned to Starbucks job after starring in An Irish Goodbye wins Oscar

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor James Martin who went back to working his part-time day job as a Starbucks barista after starring in An Irish Goodbye, has become the first person with Down syndrome to win an Oscar for his role in the live-action short film.

Martin leads the 23-minute drama short as Lorcan, a young man whose mother’s passing reunites him with his estranged brother Turlough (Seamus O'Hara).

On Sunday (12 March), the 31-year-old, joined his co-star O’Hara and directors Tom Berkeley and Ross White on stage to accept the award for Best Live Action Short.

At the end of Berkeley’s speech, he announced that it was Martin’s birthday and asked the audience to join him in singing “Happy Birthday”.

Of his barista role, Martin told the Daily Mail in an earlier interview that he’s “been doing that a long time”.

“It’s nice,” he said, adding that he helps “out with all the customers”.

In addition to his job as a Starbucks employee at the chain’s Belfast branch, Martin is also a chef at a nearby Italian restaurant, Scalini’s.

James Martin and Tom Berkeley accept the Best Live Action Short Film award for ‘An Irish Goodbye’ (Getty Images)

“I can make garlic bread, meatballs, salads and mussels, chips and stuff like that,” he explained of his second job.

Elsewhere in the interview, he addressed being an actor with Down syndrome, saying: “Anybody can act, it doesn’t matter if you have Down’s syndrome.

“Take Stephen Hawking [who had motor neurone disease] in The Simpsons,” he said. “He was a fantastic actor, he knew what he was doing but you just have to treat him like an adult.

“I always say to people never judge a book by its cover.”

Later that evening, Ireland’s president Michael D Higgins hailed the Oscars win as a “remarkable” year for the Irish film industry.

“As a gesture to all that has been achieved, and the important contribution of the film and related industries to Irish life, [wife] Sabina and myself look forward to hosting a St Patrick’s Day reception celebrating the Irish Film, Audio-Visual and Performing Arts Communities at Aras an Uachtarain this Friday,” Higgins said.

Read all the talking points from the Oscars night here and the full winners list here.