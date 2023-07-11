Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Foxx has made one woman’s day after personally returning her lost purse.

On Monday (10 July), the Django Unchained star, 55, was spotted in Chicago, Illinois bringing a woman her purse, the day after he was photographed in his first public sighting since his “medical complication”.

A clip of the joyous moment was posted on Instagram by a user named Quan Ellis, who wrote in the caption: “Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie Foxx found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y’all god is good.”

In the video, two different voices can be heard screaming “thank you” to Foxx as he makes his way into a black SUV and flashes a shaka sign, a hand signal extending the thumb and little finger with the middle three bent down, to the camera.

“He saved your purse!” a woman says.

Foxx’s act of kindness comes one day after he was seen waving to fans while cruising down the Chicago River in a boat over the weekend.

These couple of outings mark the actor’s first captured public appearance since he was admitted to hospital in April after suffering from an undisclosed illness.

In the following weeks after his hospitalisation, conflicting accounts emerged, with one outlet reporting in May that Foxx’s family were “hoping for the best but preparing for the worst”.

However, his 29-year-old daughter Corrine debunked the publications report on Instagram, saying: “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

A month later, in June, Foxx’s representatives were forced to refute right-wing conspiracy theories that the actor had been left “paralysed and blind” by the Covid-19 vaccine, calling them “completely inaccurate”.

No details of the medical complication have been shared.

Foxx had been filming the forthcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action in Georgia in April when he was taken to hospital.

The movie sees the actor reunite with his Any Given Sunday (1999) and Annie (2014) co-star Cameron Diaz. The Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) project marks Diaz’s first film since stepping away from acting in 2014.

Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts and Rylan Jackson also star.

Foxx can soon be seen in They Cloned Tyrone, a Netflix comedy he stars in alongside The Woman King’s John Boyega.

Boyega recently said that, after hearing of Foxx’s medical issues, he’d been calling his co-star and would “keep on calling” until his co-star answered.

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” the 31-year-old British actor said. “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.”