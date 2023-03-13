Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actress is Jamie Lee Curtis.

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (12 March) with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host.

The third category to be announced was Best Supporting Actress, for which Curtis took home the golden statuette.

Ariana DeBose and CODA Troy Kotsur presented the award, with the latter relaying their speech using sign language.

Curtis, 64, won for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All At Once, which also stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and fellow Best Supporting Actress nominee Stephanie Hsu.

Other nominees in the category included Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hong Chau for The Whale, Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisheerin, and Hsu also for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Accepting her award on stage, Curtis acknowledged her famous parents, fellow actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, in her speech. She also thanked EEAO directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

This is the first year that Curtis has been nominated for an Academy award. Last month, she took home a Screen Actors Guild award for the same role.

Curtis’s win followed straight after her co-star Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor. He was visibly emotional as he took to the stage to accept the award.

“My mum is 84 years old and she’s at home watching,” said the actor. “Mum, I just won an Oscar!”